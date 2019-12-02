Courvoisier® Cognac Partners With Fashion Label Public School To Launch Limited-Edition Mens Necktie In Time For The Holidays

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Courvoisier®, the most awarded cognac house* and producer of the world's finest cognac for more than 200 years, proudly announces a partnership with New York City-based designers, Public School, to launch a limited-edition bespoke men's necktie just in time for the holiday season. A first-of-its-kind accessory for the Public School fashion label, the co-branded black-on-black men's tie provides the ultimate statement piece for elevating work attire, celebrating life's greatest moments or gifting to someone special. It will be available for $125 (USD) beginning on Monday, December 2, 2019 via www.publicschoolnyc.com.

True to the Public School style and Courvoisier's "Honor Your Code" platform, which celebrates the influences, life lessons and convictions that guide life's choices and inspires fans to share their success with those who matter most, proceeds from the collaboration benefit the Council of Fashion Designers of America's CFDA Foundation in support of established and emerging designers on their journey to success in the fashion industry.

"We're thrilled to partner with Public School to create this bespoke men's tie that gives our consumers a statement accessory that elevates the most important moments in their lives," said Stephanie Kang, Marketing Director at Courvoisier. "Just as every drop that goes into our quality cognac is the result of an exquisite partnership between our community artisans in our hometown of Jarnac, each stitch that has gone into the Public School collaboration is designed to promote the power of the collective mindset and inspire confidence in those who wear it."

The Courvoisier and Public School partnership was forged on a commitment to elevate moments of shared success. The award-winning cognac brand was drawn to the community-oriented design team of Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow because of their loyalty and appreciation for local artisans in the New York City community. In true Public School fashion, the necktie is made with dead-stock Super 120s wool suiting in a black-on-black combination with silk twill. The ties are hand made in a New York City facility and finished with zig-zag stitching and a small woven co-branded logo for a truly bespoke final product.

"Our goal is to create pieces that not only exemplify social responsibility, but also inspire confidence in our fans during their most important moments," said Maxwell Osborne, Public School Cofounder. "It is a privilege to work with Courvoisier on the first necktie that we've created, as we feel that the message behind this accessory is the embodiment of both our brands' crafting processes, combining traditional techniques with new technology and a commitment to prioritizing diversity and inclusion in our world today."

The Council of Fashion Designers of America is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in fashion – on the runways, within companies and in every aspect of the business. The contribution made by Courvoisier Cognac and Public School supports CFDA's diversity and inclusion programming.

To learn more and purchase a men's necktie visit www.publicschoolnyc.com.

About Courvoisier

The House of Courvoisier was founded by Louis Gallois and Emmanuel Courvoisier based on their belief in the power of the collective. It is this conviction that inspired Courvoisier to nurture close relationships with respected artisans and winegrowers to produce its high quality, award-winning Cognac since 1828. Courvoisier Cognac has several expressions, which appeal to a variety of Cognac preferences and lifestyles, including VS, VSOP, Sherry Cask Finish, XO, Initiale Extra, and the ultimate expression of the House, L'Essence de Courvoisier.

To learn more about Courvoisier Cognac, visit www.courvoisier.com and follow us on Instagram.

*Based on 20 top spirits competitions in 2019

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

About Public School:

PUBLIC SCHOOL is a New York Story. Born and raised in New York City respectively, designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow represent the restless energy of the city in which they live and work. Founded in 2008, Public School has helped redefine the fashion industry with their brand of tailored streetwear. Their menswear and womenswear collections continue to blend the ideas of convergence, re-appropriation and disruption.

Chow and Osborne design and manufacture the majority of their collections in New York City, incorporating dead stocked fabric from the best Italian, Japanese and American mills. It's paramount to the Public School brand DNA that it keeps its production roots in New York, supporting local tailors, pattern makers and skilled garment workers. It is these genuine and personal experiences throughout the development process along with their design mantra "finding perfection in imperfection," that epitomize the brand and its commitment to create socially conscious and high quality clothing.

After receiving many accolades for Public School, including the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2013, the CFDA Swarovski Men's Designer of the Year 2013 and the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year 2014, including being the first American designers to take home the International Woolmark Prize in 2015, the brand continues to grow and be recognized worldwide.

About The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA):

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of nearly 500 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule. It also offers programs which support professional development and scholarships. Member support is provided through the Strategic Partnerships Group, a group of high-profile companies offering designers strategic opportunities. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives. For more information, please visit www.CFDA.com, facebook.com/cfda, instagram.com/cfda, twitter.com/cfda, cfda.tumblr.com, and youtube.com/cfdatv.

