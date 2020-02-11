Courvoisier® Cognac Partners With Pusha-T To Open Doors To "Maison Courvoisier"

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Courvoisier® Cognac, the most awarded cognac house*, announces the opening of Maison Courvoisier in Chicago, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The immersive luxury experience that pays homage to the brand's chateau in France will showcase the power of shared success by partnering with talent at the top of their game to share the spotlight with their favorite up-and-coming artists in the areas of music, fashion, art and culture. Following the kick-off event, the brand will host additional experiences throughout 2020 in top markets across the U.S.

"We're excited to open the doors to Maison Courvoisier, as it brings our chateau in France and portfolio of award-winning liquid to our fans in a modern and interactive way," said Stephanie Kang, Senior Marketing Director for Courvoisier. "The event also embodies our core value that success is best shared and allows us to give these creative innovators the opportunity to honor their favorite artisans and their work."

Multi-platinum rapper and executive Pusha-T curated the first installment of Maison Courvoisier and will host the event in Chicago, which spotlights the achievements and creativity of artists with whom he has a personal connection. Fans who visit the event will be able to sample the latest offerings from the House of Courvoisier, while experiencing live performances, interactive art galleries, fashion exhibits and more. True to Courvoisier's belief in the power of the collective, Pusha-T hand-selected fashion designer, Rhuigi Villaseñor and contemporary artist, Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) to feature their work at the event, including an exclusive capsule collection and art installation for attendees to experience.

"Beyond music, I am passionate about fashion and art, so I'm proud to collaborate with Courvoisier to highlight two of my favorite creators," said Pusha-T, rapper, entrepreneur and host of Maison Courvoisier. "I've been a fan of Rhuigi and Al-Baseer for years, and I'm excited to be able to highlight their success through Maison Courvoisier."

Artisan talent for Maison Courvoisier were hand-selected by Pusha-T and feature:

Rhuigi Villaseñor – Creative director of Los Angeles -based streetwear brand Rhude; Pusha-T was introduced to Rhuigi Villaseñor during a fashion event where the designer was speaking on a panel. The rapper was inspired by Rhuigi's passion for design through his luxury streetwear brand Rhude. During Maison Courvoisier , Rhuigi will showcase a limited-edition "Courvoisier by Rhuigi" capsule collection including a varsity jacket, silk pajama-style button down and his signature traxedo pants, which will be available to fans via social media giveaways.

Inspired by the brand's heritage and communal roots, Maison Courvoisier is a contemporary interpretation of the impressive Courvoisier Chateau in Jarnac, France, with refined details that accentuate its high-profile credentials while providing fans with the opportunity to get up-close and personal with the world of Courvoisier Cognac. Guests will feel as though they've stepped into the Chateau's Paradis cellar as they sample the most luxurious of expressions from the brand's liquid portfolio in the "Tasting Room." In addition, attendees will be able to taste the brand's latest expression, Courvoisier Avant-Garde Bourbon Cask Finish, at a specialty bar where expert mixologists will prepare Avant-Garde style cocktails.

Maison Courvoisier's Chicago event will be the first in the series of activations taking place throughout 2020, with an additional star-studded, luxury experience taking place in September during New York Fashion Week. Additional stops are planned in cities around the United States such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Houston and Philadelphia. To learn more and RSVP to attend Mason Courvoisier, visit experiencethemaison.com and follow the brand on Instagram: @courvoisierusa.

About Courvoisier

The House of Courvoisier was founded by Louis Gallois and Emmanuel Courvoisier based on their belief in the power of the collective. It is this conviction that inspired Courvoisier to nurture close relationships with respected artisans and winegrowers to produce its high quality, award-winning Cognac since 1828. Courvoisier Cognac has several expressions, which appeal to a variety of Cognac preferences and lifestyles, including VS, VSOP, Sherry Cask Finish, XO, Initiale Extra, and the ultimate expression of the House, L'Essence de Courvoisier.

* Based on 20 top spirits competitions since 2019

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

https://www.courvoisier.com/us/courvoisier-awards

