Cousins Maine Lobster Brings a Taste of Maine Back to South Texas with Weeklong Road Trip

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, the nationally recognized seafood brand known for its authentic Maine lobster rolls and Shark Tank success story, is bringing its famous food truck back to South Texas for a six-day road trip from June 17 through June 22.

Cousins Maine Lobster brings its famous Maine lobster rolls to South Texas for a limited-time road trip.

Traveling from San Antonio, the truck will make limited-time stops in Corpus Christi, Brownsville, McAllen, Rockport, and Victoria, serving up wild-caught Maine lobster and New England-inspired seafood favorites to fans across the region. From busy shopping centers to the waterfront atmosphere of Rockport Market Days, each stop is designed to create a fun, high-energy experience that brings communities together over incredible food and a taste of Maine.

Customers can expect Cousins Maine Lobster's signature menu items, including the world-famous Maine Roll served chilled with mayo, the warm buttered Connecticut Roll, lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, New England clam chowder, and loaded lobster tots. The truck will also feature other fan-favorites like whoopie pies and specialty items that have helped make Cousins Maine Lobster one of the most recognizable food truck brands in the country.

"Road trips like this are what Cousins Maine Lobster is all about," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development. "We love bringing excitement into communities, meeting our customers face-to-face, and creating memorable experiences around amazing food. Whether you've been following us for years or it's your first lobster roll, we want every stop to feel like an event."

The South Texas tour continues the brand's strategy of building awareness in growing markets through unique pop-up experiences that create excitement, introduce new customers to the brand, and bring the energy of the Cousins Maine Lobster truck directly to local communities.

The full tour schedule is available below and online at Cousins Maine Lobster San Antonio. Download our mobile app to order ahead, gain loyalty rewards, and keep track of our schedule CML Mobile App.

South Texas Road Trip Schedule:

Wednesday, June 17, 11am – 8pm: Lowe's Home Improvement – 1530 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Thursday, June 18, 11am – 8pm: Lowe's Home Improvement – 525 E Ruben M Torres Sr Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520

Friday, June 19, 11am – 8pm: Lowe's Home Improvement – 5700 N Tenth St, McAllen, TX 78504

Saturday, June 20, 9am – 4pm: Rockport Market Days – 100 Seabreeze Dr, Rockport, TX 78382

Sunday, June 21 | 9am – 4pm: Rockport Market Days – 100 Seabreeze Dr, Rockport, TX 78382

Monday, June 22 | 11am – 8pm: Tractor Supply Co. – Victoria – 9304 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX 77904

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. No franchise will be sold to any resident of any jurisdiction, or for operation in any jurisdiction, unless and until the offering has been duly registered, exempted from registration, or otherwise qualified under applicable law, and the prospective franchisee has received a Franchise Disclosure Document.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster