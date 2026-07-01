Cousins Maine Lobster Introduces New Lobster Roll Flight, Giving Customers Three Ways to Experience Maine's Most Famous Lobster Rolls

PORTLAND, Maine, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, the nationally recognized lobster roll brand known for bringing an authentic taste of Maine to communities across the country, is inviting guests to experience its most popular menu items in an entirely new way with the launch of the Lobster Roll Flight, available nationwide beginning July 1.

The new Lobster Roll Flight features mini versions of Cousins Maine Lobster's three signature lobster rolls—Maine, Connecticut, and Garlic Butter—available nationwide beginning July 1.

Featuring three mini lobster rolls served on new mini brioche buns, the Lobster Roll Flight allows customers to sample all three of Cousins Maine Lobster's signature lobster roll styles in one order: the classic Maine Roll, served chilled with mayonnaise; the fan-favorite Connecticut Roll, served warm with lemon butter; and the rich, savory Garlic Butter Roll, served warm with butter, garlic, parmesan, and herbs.

Designed for first-time customers and longtime fans alike, the Lobster Roll Flight offers a flavorful journey through the menu that has made Cousins Maine Lobster a household name from coast to coast.

"One of the most common questions we hear from guests is, 'Which lobster roll should I try?'" said Cousins Maine Lobster Co-Founder Jim Tselikis. "The Lobster Roll Flight gives customers a way to enjoy all three of our signature rolls in a single order. It's a fun, shareable experience and a great introduction to the different flavor profiles that make each roll unique."

"Our customers are passionate about their preferred lobster roll," said Cousins Maine Lobster Co-Founder Sabin Lomac. "Some swear by the traditional Maine Roll, others love the simplicity of the Connecticut Roll, and many can't resist the Garlic Butter Roll. The Lobster Roll Flight brings all three together and turns a visit into a delicious tasting experience where our customers discover their favorite lobster roll."

Available at all Cousins Maine Lobster food trucks and restaurants nationwide beginning July 1, the Lobster Roll Flight is expected to become one of the brand's most anticipated menu launches of the year. Customers can find their nearest Cousins Maine Lobster location by visiting Cousins Maine Lobster or downloading our CML mobile app to order ahead, earn loyalty rewards, and keep track of our schedule.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. No franchise will be sold to any resident of any jurisdiction, or for operation in any jurisdiction, unless and until the offering has been duly registered, exempted from registration, or otherwise qualified under applicable law, and the prospective franchisee has received a Franchise Disclosure Document.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster