Cousins Maine Lobster Rolls into Southern Texas, Serving Up Famous Maine Lobster Rolls

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, the nationally recognized seafood brand known for its wild-caught Maine lobster and Shark Tank success story, is hitting the road once again, this time bringing its signature food truck experience to Southern Texas for a six-day, multi-city tour from May 13 through May 18.

Warm, buttery Connecticut lobster roll served on a perfectly toasted split-top bun - delicious, simple, and packed with authentic Maine flavor.

Traveling from Austin, the Cousins Maine Lobster truck will make a series of one-day-only stops across the region, delivering an authentic taste of Maine to communities that don't typically have access to premium seafood. From Del Rio to Beeville, each stop offers a high-energy, limited-time opportunity for locals to experience the brand's sought-after menu in a fun, community-driven setting.

At the heart of the experience are Cousins Maine Lobster's fan-favorite rolls, including the Maine Roll served chilled with a light touch of mayo and the Connecticut Roll served warm with butter and lemon. The menu also features lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, New England clam chowder, and other Maine classics.

"Southern Texas is exactly the type of market we love to visit, tight-knit communities, strong local pride, and a real appetite for something new and exciting," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development. "This road trip is about more than just great food. It's about creating an experience, connecting with each community, and introducing Cousins Maine Lobster in a way that's memorable and meaningful."

The tour is part of the brand's broader strategy to enter new markets through its fleet of food trucks, building awareness, generating excitement, and laying the groundwork for potential long-term expansion. Past road trips have drawn enthusiastic crowds, long lines of eager customers, and strong local engagement, further fueling the brand's nationwide growth.

The full tour schedule is available below and online at Cousins Maine Lobster Austin. Download our mobile app to order ahead, gain loyalty rewards, and keep track of our schedule CML Mobile App.

Southern Texas Road Trip Schedule:

Wednesday, May 13, from 11am to 8pm: HTeaO Del Rio — 301 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX 78840

Thursday, May 14, from 11am to 8pm: HTeaO Eagle Pass — 655 S Bibb Ave, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Friday, May 15, from 11am to 8pm: PetSmart Laredo — 10816 International Blvd, Laredo, TX 78045

Saturday, May 16, from 11am to 8pm: Lowe's Home Improvement — 1420 E Gen Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363

Sunday, May 17, from 11am to 7pm: Tractor Supply — 3736 East Hwy 44, Alice, TX 78332

Monday, May 18, from 11am to 7pm: Sutherlands — 2201 N Saint Marys St, Beeville, TX 78102

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. No franchise will be sold to any resident of any jurisdiction, or for operation in any jurisdiction, unless and until the offering has been duly registered, exempted from registration, or otherwise qualified under applicable law, and the prospective franchisee has received a Franchise Disclosure Document.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster