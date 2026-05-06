Cousins Maine Lobster Founders Expand Their Legacy with Launch of New Concept, Cousins Fried Seafood, Bringing New England Seafood Shack Experience to Louisville

The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, giveaways, and a special meet-and-greet with co-founders Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, inviting the Louisville community to be among the first to experience this exciting new offering.

Cousins Fried Seafood brings the authentic charm of a classic New England seafood shack to life, showcasing a spectrum of the region's classic New England style fried seafood platters. Built on the same foundation of quality, hospitality, and storytelling that made Cousins Maine Lobster a household name, this new concept delivers a nostalgic yet elevated seafood experience.

"Cousins Fried Seafood is incredibly personal to us," said co-founder Jim Tselikis. "Some of our favorite memories growing up were centered around family dinners, especially our grandpa John's fried haddock. This concept is about bringing those moments, those flavors, and that tradition to life for our customers."

"We've built a strong foundation with Cousins Maine Lobster, and this is the next step in sharing more of what New England has to offer," added Sabin Lomac. "It's an opportunity to introduce a broader range of coastal classics while staying true to who we are."

The inspiration behind Cousins Fried Seafood is deeply rooted in family, tradition, and the rich culinary heritage of New England. The concept draws from cherished family gatherings and time-honored recipes, transforming those experiences into a modern, approachable food truck concept that celebrates community and connection.

A Menu Inspired by New England Tradition

At the heart of Cousins Fried Seafood is a lineup of New England-style fried seafood platters, hand-breaded and cooked to order, served with fries, coleslaw, and house-made sauces. Signature menu items include:

Haddock – a New England staple, flaky and perfectly fried

Split Maine Lobster Tails – a premium, indulgent offering

Scallops – sweet, tender, and golden fried

Fisherman's Platters – hearty combinations of haddock, shrimp, lobster, and scallops

The menu also features The Cousins' Famous Fried Fish Sandwich, served on a brioche bun and customizable "Jim's Way" or "Sabin's Way," along with additional crowd-pleasers like shrimp and chicken tenders. Each menu item reflects the brand's commitment to simplicity, quality, and bold coastal flavor, allowing the ingredients to shine while delivering an approachable experience.

Join the Celebration

Customers are invited to join the grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 16th, and experience firsthand this new offering. From the first bite, Cousins Fried Seafood promises to deliver the same warmth, energy, and quality that fans have come to love, now with a delicious new twist.

About Cousins Fried Seafood

Inspired by family tradition and the rich coastal heritage of New England, Cousins Fried Seafood is a distinct food truck concept from cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, founders of tCousins Maine Lobster. After building a beloved business centered around authentic Maine lobster, the cousins looked back to the meals that first shaped their love of seafood, especially the breaded and fried haddock served by their Grandpa John, a staple across Maine and the greater New England region. That inspiration sparked the creation of Cousins Fried Seafood, a food truck concept dedicated to bringing the full New England seafood shack experience to communities nationwide. Featuring classic fried seafood platters like haddock, shrimp, scallops, and lobster, the brand celebrates simple, high-quality ingredients and time-honored recipes, while delivering the same commitment to hospitality, authenticity, and exceptional customer experience that has defined the Cousins name from the very beginning.

DISCLAIMER: Cousins Fried Seafood and Cousins Maine Lobster are distinct brand concepts. References to Cousins Maine Lobster are provided for founder background and brand history only.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster