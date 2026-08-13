Cousins Maine Lobster Rolls into Des Moines

Grand Opening Celebration Will Bring Wild-Caught Maine Lobster Favorites to Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the nationally recognized fast-casual seafood brand known for bringing authentic Maine lobster directly to communities nationwide, is excited to announce its debut in the Des Moines market. The brand's newest food truck will officially launch on Saturday, August 22nd with a grand opening celebration at 3610 8th Street SW, Altoona, IA 50009, from 11am to 7pm. The community is invited to join the celebration, meet CML's co-founder, Sabin Lomac, along with the local team, and enjoy CML's signature Maine-inspired menu.

Cousins Maine Lobster’s signature Maine Roll brings an authentic taste of Maine to Des Moines for the grand opening celebration.

Leading the expansion into Des Moines is franchisee Karan Singh, an experienced member of the Cousins Maine Lobster system who is bringing the brand's distinctive food truck experience to Central Iowa. The launch will give customers throughout the greater Des Moines area a new way to enjoy premium Maine lobster at community events, local businesses, breweries and neighborhood gathering places.

"Des Moines has an incredible sense of community, and I'm excited to introduce Cousins Maine Lobster to customers across Central Iowa," said Singh. "Our food trucks are built around bringing people together for a memorable experience, and we look forward to becoming part of local events and celebrations throughout the region. We can't wait to welcome everyone at our grand opening and share the authentic flavors of Maine."

Customers at the grand opening can enjoy fan favorites including the Maine Roll, served chilled with a touch of mayo; the Connecticut Roll, served warm with butter and lemon; and the Garlic Butter Roll, served warm with garlic butter, Parmesan and seasonings. The menu also features lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, lobster bisque, New England clam chowder, whoopie pies and more.

"We're thrilled to support Karan as he brings Cousins Maine Lobster to Des Moines and continues growing with our brand," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. "Karan understands the hospitality, energy and quality that define the CML experience. Des Moines is a strong community-driven market, and we're excited for local customers to experience everything we have to offer."

The Des Moines opening marks another milestone in Cousins Maine Lobster's continued nationwide growth. Since launching its first food truck in 2012, the brand has built a loyal following by combining premium lobster sourced from Maine's coastal communities with the accessibility and excitement of its mobile food truck model.

For updates on the Des Moines food truck schedule and upcoming events, visit the official Facebook page: Cousins Maine Lobster – Des Moines, IA. Download the CML Mobile App to order ahead, earn loyalty rewards and track the truck's schedule.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit Cousins Maine Lobster franchise website.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest-quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere through its famous food trucks, brick-and-mortar restaurants and shore-to-door online shop. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the goal of bringing their Maine family traditions to the West Coast. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has expanded its footprint across the U.S. and become one of the show's most recognized success stories. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow @cousinsmainelobster on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, and @cousinsmainlob on X.

DISCLAIMER: This announcement is provided for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Franchises are offered and sold solely by means of a Franchise Disclosure Document delivered in accordance with applicable federal and state law. Certain states require registration, filing, or an available exemption before a franchise may lawfully be offered or sold in that state, including California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or intend to operate a franchise in, one of these states, we will not offer or sell you a franchise unless and until we have complied with all applicable registration, filing, exemption, and pre-sale disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster