Cousins Properties And TIER REIT Stockholders Approve Merger

ATLANTA and DALLAS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties ("Cousins") (NYSE: CUZ) and TIER REIT, Inc. ("TIER") (NYSE: TIER) announced today that the stockholders of both companies approved all of the proposals necessary for the closing of the previously announced stock-for-stock merger between Cousins and TIER.

At the special meeting of Cousins stockholders, approximately 99.96% of the votes cast were voted in favor of the proposal to issue the necessary shares of Cousins common stock to complete the merger, which represented approximately 90.95% of the outstanding shares of Cousins common stock. Approximately 99.91% of the votes cast were voted in favor of the proposal to approve a reverse stock split of outstanding shares of Cousins common stock by a 1-for-4 ratio, which represented approximately 92.80% of the outstanding shares of Cousins common stock and limited voting preferred stock, voting together as a single class. Approximately 96.70% of the votes cast were voted in favor of the proposal to increase the number of authorized shares of Cousins common stock following the reverse stock split, which represented approximately 89.84% of the outstanding shares of Cousins common stock and limited voting preferred stock, voting together as a single class.

At the special meeting of TIER stockholders, approximately 98.57% of the votes cast were voted in favor of the merger, which represented approximately 66.60% of the outstanding shares of TIER common stock.

The final voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K filing by both Cousins and TIER with respect to their applicable special meetings.

The merger is currently expected to close on June 14, 2019. Upon completion of the merger, TIER stockholders will be entitled to receive 2.98 shares of Cousins common stock for each share of TIER common stock that they own. Cousins and TIER currently anticipate that TIER common stock will continue to trade on June 14, 2019 and be de-listed after trading hours on such date.

Cousins currently anticipates that the reverse stock split will become effective after trading hours on June 14, 2019, such that trading of post-split Cousins common stock will commence on June 17, 2019. Cousins anticipates the reverse stock split will apply to all outstanding shares of Cousins common stock, including the shares issued to TIER stockholders in connection with the merger.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

About TIER REIT, Inc.

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded, self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. TIER REIT's vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. TIER's mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to its tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to its stockholders. For additional information regarding TIER REIT, please visit www.tierreit.com.

Contacts

Cousins Properties Investors:

Roni Imbeaux

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

404-407-1104

RImbeaux@cousins.com

TIER REIT, Inc. Investors:

Scott McLaughlin

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Tax Strategy

972-483-2465

SMcLaughlin@TIERREIT.com

