Cousins Properties Announces 116,000 Square Foot Lease with Oracle at Neuhoff in Nashville

ATLANTA, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that it has executed a long-term lease for 116,000 square feet with Oracle at its Neuhoff mixed-use development in Nashville, TN. Oracle is expected to occupy the space in the second half of 2026.

Oracle's offices at Neuhoff will overlook construction of its new headquarters campus along the opposite bank of the Cumberland River. The Oracle campus will be connected to Neuhoff by a pedestrian bridge.

Cousins owns Neuhoff in a 50/50 joint venture with a large, institutional investor. New City Properties, a commercial development firm headquartered in Atlanta, serves as the development partner on behalf of Cousins and its joint venture partner. Neuhoff consists of approximately 395,000 square feet of office space, 55,000 square feet of retail space and 542 apartments. The office portion is currently 84% leased, the retail is 46% leased and the apartments are 92% leased.

"We have been very encouraged by the recent uptick in office leasing activity in Nashville, much of which has been driven by technology and new-to-market customers," said Colin Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cousins Properties. "We continue to see well-capitalized companies like Oracle prioritize new, highly amenitized space as they look to grow and invest in our Sun Belt markets."

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com .

CONTACT:

Roni Imbeaux

Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

404-407-1104

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Properties