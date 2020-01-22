Cousins Properties Announces 2019 Tax Reporting Information

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced today the year-end tax reporting information for its 2019 distributions and the 2019 distributions of TIER REIT, Inc., which merged with the Company on June 14, 2019. Due to the one-for-four reverse stock split which occurred on June 14, 2019, Cousins' distributions for the tax year ended December 31, 2019 are reported on two separate Forms 1099-DIV as follows:

CUSIP: 222795106 from January 1, 2019 to June 14, 2019 1

Record

Date Paid Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Capital Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain 2 Section

199A

Dividends 1/4/2019 1/14/2019 $0.065000 $0.034294 $0.030706 $0.000000 $0.034294 4/3/2019 4/15/2019 $0.072500 $0.071299 $0.001201 $0.000000 $0.071299

1 Does not reflect one-for-four reverse stock split.

2 Represents unrecaptured section 1250 gain included in capital gain distributions.

CUSIP: 222795502 from June 15, 2019 to December 31, 2019

Record

Date Paid Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Capital Gain Distributions Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain 1 Section

199A

Dividends 7/3/2019 7/15/2019 $0.290000 $0.290000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.290000 10/3/2019 10/15/2019 $0.290000 $0.270761 $0.019239 $0.000000 $0.270761

1 Represents unrecaptured section 1250 gain included in capital gain distributions.

Additionally, distributions for stockholders of TIER REIT, Inc. prior to the merger with Cousins on June 14, 2019, are classified as follows:

CUSIP: 88650V208

Record

Date Paid

Date Total

Distributions

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Capital Gain Distributions Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain 1 Nondividend

Distributions Section

199A

Dividends 3/15/19 3/29/19 $0.180000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.000000 $0.180000 $0.00000

1 Represents unrecaptured section 1250 gain included in capital gain distributions.

This release has been prepared with the information available to date because the Company's and TIER REIT, Inc.'s tax returns have not yet been filed. The tax consequences of these distributions to each stockholder depend on such stockholder's particular facts and circumstances. Stockholders are thus encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the U.S. federal, state, local, and non-U.S. tax treatment of these distributions. No material change in the taxable classifications is expected.

