Cousins Properties Announces Domain 10 Development Is 98% Leased

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that it has signed a lease expansion with Amazon for an additional 104,000 square feet at Domain 10 in Austin. This transaction expands Amazon's lease to 249,000 square feet at the 300,000 square foot development. Domain 10 is now 98% leased and is anticipated to deliver in the third quarter of 2020.

"Office demand at The Domain in Austin continues on a steady upward trajectory," said Colin Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cousins Properties. "Our 1.9 million square foot Domain portfolio is over 99% leased, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on the immense growth in this dynamic submarket."

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com .

