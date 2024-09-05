Cousins Properties Announces Full Building Lease with Fortune 100 Technology Company at The Domain in Austin

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that a Fortune 100 technology company has signed a 320,000 square foot lease for all of its Domain 12 property in Austin. This customer, new to the Cousins portfolio, will assume the existing lease at Domain 12 from Meta Platforms and extend the lease maturity from 2031 to 2040. The lease assumption will be effective January 1, 2026.

Domain 12, delivered in 2020, is located directly adjacent to The Domain's main dining and entertainment district. The lifestyle office property is equipped with its own café, outdoor terraces, fitness center, bike storage, and has direct access to numerous hiking and bike trails. Cousins' Domain portfolio is comprised of 2.5 million square feet and is currently over 99% leased.

"We are excited that our teams found a creative solution to welcome another global technology innovator to a trophy property in The Domain," said Colin Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cousins Properties. "The Domain provides a highly amenitized experience that leading companies recognize as a critical tool to drive employee recruitment, retention, and culture. We are thrilled to see growing customer demand for lifestyle office properties in Austin."

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

