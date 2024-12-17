Cousins Properties Closes Sail Tower Acquisition in Austin

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Sail Tower, an 804,000 square foot trophy lifestyle office property in Austin, Texas, for a net purchase price of $521.8 million.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

CONTACT:

Roni Imbeaux

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

404-407-1104

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Properties