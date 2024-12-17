Cousins Properties Closes Sail Tower Acquisition in Austin

News provided by

Cousins Properties

Dec 17, 2024, 16:15 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Sail Tower, an 804,000 square foot trophy lifestyle office property in Austin, Texas, for a net purchase price of $521.8 million.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

CONTACT:
Roni Imbeaux
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
404-407-1104
[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Properties

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Cousins Properties Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Cousins Properties Incorporated (the "Company" or "Cousins") (NYSE:CUZ) announced today that its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP (the...

Cousins Properties Prices Public Offering of 9,500,000 Shares of Common Stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated (the "Company") (NYSE: CUZ) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9,500,000 shares of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate Transactions

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics