Cousins Properties Completes Reverse Stock Split

ATLANTA, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today the completion a one-for-four reverse stock split of outstanding shares of Cousins common stock. The trading of post-split Cousins common stock will commence today at the market open.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

