Cousins Properties Prices Public Offering of 9,500,000 Shares of Common Stock

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties Incorporated (the "Company") (NYSE: CUZ) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9,500,000 shares of its common stock. 9,500,000 shares are being offered by the Company for expected gross proceeds of approximately $284 million before underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. Subject to customary conditions, the offering is expected to close on December 12, 2024.

J.P. Morgan served as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering will be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's prospectus dated May 8, 2024, filed as part of the Company's effective shelf registration statement relating to these shares. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares described herein or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of these shares in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the related prospectus.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement, the prospectus and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement and the prospectus relating to the shares can be obtained by contacting the underwriter as follows: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected].

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risk and actual results may differ materially from projections, including matters related to the commenced public offering and intended use of proceeds. Readers should carefully review the Company's financial statements and notes thereto, as well as the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Contact:

Roni Imbeaux

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Cousins Properties

404-407-1104

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Properties