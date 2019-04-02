Cousins Properties Signs Lease For FLEETCOR's New Global Headquarters At Terminus In Atlanta

ATLANTA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that it has signed a new long-term lease with FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) for 46,000 square feet at Terminus 100, a 660,000 square-foot office tower located in the Buckhead submarket of Atlanta. FLEETCOR will occupy the space most recently occupied by Bain & Company.

"We have selected the Terminus building in Buckhead as the new home for FLEETCOR's global headquarters. We expect to relocate during the fourth quarter of this year. It is a terrific property and will bring a fresh, new energy to our staff as we continue the FLEETCOR journey," said Ron Clarke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FLEETCOR.

"We are excited that FLEETCOR, a Fortune 1000 business payments company, has chosen Terminus as its new home," said Colin Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cousins Properties. "We are excited about the level of activity that the Buckhead submarket, and the Piedmont Road corridor in particular, has seen in recent months largely driven by established technology-driven companies like FLEETCOR."

FLEETCOR was represented in the lease transaction by Kevin Carroll of CBRE.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com .

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR is a leading Global Business Payments Company. We simplify the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. Our portfolio of brands help companies simplify, automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. We serve businesses, merchants and partners in North America, Latin America, Europe and Australasia. For more information, please visit FLEETCOR.com.

