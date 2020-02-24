Coût de la Liberté Announces New Line By Founder Jeff Lubell

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coût de la Liberté today formally announced the establishment of its business and the official launch of its first fashion collection. The brand which is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the creation from the former founder, creative director and CEO of True Religion Brand Jeans - Jeff Lubell and wife Carrie.

Dedicated to defying limitations after the success of True Religion, Jeff together with Carrie created a brand that pulled inspirations from Music, the California landscape, and the tangible expression and vibe of 70s fashion.

Coût de la Liberté, which translates to 'The Cost of Freedom' is set to challenge the mindset of unimaginative clothing with a strong point of view, blending Jeff's attraction to true artist expression and Carrie's innate passion for fashionary expression.

Developed using a myriad of colors, extravagant fabrics and bold silhouettes, the roots of the brand features the finest, most luxurious and exotic textiles, threads and trims. Jeff traveled the world to hand pick the finest denim and cashmere from Italy, innovative leathers and skins from France and Turkey, and premium fabrics from Asia and other European countries, with strict dedication to detail from ideation to production.

For more information related to this release and or to schedule an interview, please contact Michael Snell of The MJS Groupe at michael@mjsgroupe.com or press@mjsgroupe.com and +1 347 695 7764.

Contact: Michael Snell

Contact Phone: +1 347 695 7764

Contact Email: michael@mjsgroupe.com

SOURCE Coût de la Liberté