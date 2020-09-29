Couture Clothing Receives Superior Care at Sudsies, South Florida's Premier Eco-Friend Dry Cleaner

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sudsies Dry Cleaners & Laundry knows designer garments demand specialized attention. Couture pieces are known for their delicate fabrics, sophisticated design, and intricate embellishments, and the handmade nature and uniqueness of couture clothing can cost hundreds and thousands of dollars. That's why, in caring for these pieces, Sudsies' couture cleaning service exclusively uses a "hands-only" approach - hand-checking, hand-treating, and hand finishing.

Managing couture garment cleaning is part science, part art, and something each member of the Sudsies team takes very seriously. Everyone at Sudsies is professionally trained by the National Cleaners Association and the Dry Cleaning & Laundry Institute. They receive specialized training in how to work with specialty garments, how solutions react with fabrics, and best practices necessary for other innovative techniques.

"Someone that invests in couture clothing is discerning in every way. Their expectations are high, and we're honored they have entrusted us with their wardrobe," says CEO, Jason Loeb. "We take our responsibility seriously. We've created specific processes to ensure we consistently deliver the best quality and customer experience."

Sudsies service is exceptional and also, convenient. With a fleet of valets, Sudsies serves customers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Sudsies boutiques are located for your convenience in Miami Beach, North Miami Beach, the Design District, and Ft. Lauderdale. Clients can arrange to have your everyday wear, couture wear, and favorite garment picked up and delivered anywhere in South Florida.

Couture cleaning is just one of the many services offered. Sudsies also offers laundry, alterations, restoration, and wash, dry & fold services. Sudsies also specializes in formal wear and bridal gown restoration and preservation. The company is also known for its environmentally-friendly processes. Using the latest, most environmentally-friendly technology in the business has earned Sudsies the distinction of being the number one green dry-cleaner in the state of Florida.

Sudsies' dedication to excellence has earned them the reputation of being the premier high-end dry cleaner in South Florida, and the honor of being the dry cleaner of choice for some of the most elite fashion brands in South Florida.

About Sudsies Dry Cleaners & Laundry

Sudsies is full-service dry-cleaning company dedicated to clean clothes, clean service, and a clean environment. For two decades, Sudsies has been the leading environmentally-friendly dry cleaners in the state of Florida. With a fleet of valets and boutiques in Miami Beach, North Miami Beach, the Design District, and Ft. Lauderdale, Sudsies serves customers from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach county. For more information on the company, its philosophy, and its services, contact their offices at 1.888.898.SUDS (7837).

SOURCE Sudsies

Related Links

https://sudsies.com

