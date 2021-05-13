Cov Clinic Helps Open Schools and Summer Camps

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help school children get back into the classrooms, Cov Clinic LLC, a COVID-19 testing company specializing in schools, government, and corporate PCR testing, has been opening pop-up testing sites at schools and camps around San Diego County to provide accurate and timely COVID-19 testing to meet requirements of state and federal health guidelines.

Cov Clinic Staff Testing Students

"This new venture is about making an impact right here at home," says Joe Halton, Chief Revenue Officer at Medical Solutions Ventures, Cov Clinic's parent company. The global COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many, especially for children who need social interaction in schools for personal development.

Cov Clinic offers Free PCR testing to individuals, schools and companies nationwide. One of their primary efforts provides Free testing and eventually offer vaccinations to schools in San Diego county. They facilitate a seamless pre-registration process for students prior to the first day of testing. During this time, attendees receive an email invitation to register at CovClinic.com and complete insurance information.

On testing day, their staff begins by taking the attendees vitals, heart rate, temperature, and oxygen saturation. Following this they will conduct the COVID PCR test on the attendee. The entire process takes less than 2 minutes each. Patient results are reported through email. The results will be reported to the attendees, their parents, and Camp Director (upon HIPAA release).

Schools that Cov Clinic currently serves are San Marcos High School, Mission Hills High School, Lacosta Canyon High School, San Dieguito Academy, Torrey Pines High School, and Coastal Crest.

Local schools looking to partner with Cov Clinic for free Covid-19 PCR testing can contact them for more information on setting up testing sites on campus. The company plans to provide their services across the west coast and eventually nationwide.

About Cov Clinic LLC: Cov Clinic is a Covid-19 testing company based in Las Vegas, NV. Founded in 2020, Cov Clinic was formed with the goal of giving an optimal patient experience. With this in mind, they are moving to a full digital testing process, with an average of patients in and out of their testing locations in 5 minutes or less.

Currently testing 1000 students per day across 18 San Diego County schools with plans to expand as high as 5,000 tests per day as we race to meet the deadline for the start of summer camps across the United States.

Currently partnering with companies such as Crunch Fitness, Lifetime and the San Diego Soccer's for COVID-19 surveillance testing.

Currently operates in California , Nevada , Arizona , Texas , North Carolina , New York and Florida .

Small businesses and large corporations can contact Cov Clinic for employee testing to provide a safe and healthier working environment. Please visit CovClinic.com



