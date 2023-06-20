Cova Launches Its Own Cannabis Payment Solution to Set World-Class Standard in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cova Software ("Cova" or "the Company) an award-winning provider of cannabis retail software, today introduced Cova Pay in Canada, a modern payment processing solution for cannabis stores. Cova Pay integrates seamlessly with Cova Point of Sale and—in an industry first—enables cannabis retailers to accept and process debit and credit card payments directly through the POS provider, eliminating the need for third-party payment contracts.

Cova Software Logo Cova Pay - Fast, Reliable, Centralized Payments for Canadian Cannabis Stores

Setting the new industry standard for speed and reliability, Cova Pay runs on the same technology infrastructure that processes over $1.2 trillion in transactions annually, trusted by some of the most high-volume consumer businesses in North America. This, combined with industry-leading POS uptime, ensures Cova retailers will be able to process payments when it matters most, quickly, consistently, and with uncompromising security.

Further elevating the payment experience beyond the status quo, Cova Pay will use state-of-the-art mobile terminals that are preconfigured and extensible. In addition, Cova Pay is fully built and managed by the Cova Software team, which has earned a reputation in the industry for offering dedicated, high-touch support to its customers.

"The support I've had from Cova is unparalleled, and I attribute a significant part of our success to that," said Helene Vassos, founder, and CEO of Ontario-based Canvas Cannabis. "Cova is a lot more than just POS software; its retail management tools help Canvas stay on top of everything. No other company comes even close."

The current payment processing experience for cannabis retailers has proven quite costly, taxing, and time consuming. In addition to full integration with Cova's POS and eCommerce solutions, Cova Pay will offer the following features and benefits to cannabis retailers:

Simple, centralized billing and reporting. Clients will no longer need to deal with multiple companies or platforms to see the numbers that impact their revenue.

Cova POS will securely communicate directly to terminals, with no need for error- or theft-prone manual entry.

Cova Pay will also deploy new hardware—modern, extensible, Wi-Fi and LTE capable terminals to complement Cova's tablet-based POS.

will also deploy new hardware—modern, extensible, Wi-Fi and LTE capable terminals to complement Cova's tablet-based POS. End-to-end single point-of-contact support, for which the company has earned a strong reputation industry-wide.

"As Cova evolves, our mission to simplify the complex and commitment to reliability remain the foundation," said Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova Software. "As the Canadian cannabis market has matured, retailers have exposed the need for a next-level payment solution that isn't glitchy, failure-prone, or difficult when resolving issues. We couldn't be more excited to present Cova Pay as a better, modern solution, eliminating the hassle of working with unreliable third-party payment providers."

Cova Pay for Canada is the latest addition to Cova Software's suite of cannabis retail solutions, which most recently included the launch of eCommerce. Cova has become a one-stop shop for essential cannabis retail software and continues to expand its network of partner integrations. Cova has been recognized with industry awards including Best POS, Excellence in Innovation, and Excellence in Dispensary Operations.

For more information on Cova Pay, visit www.covasoftware.com/cova-pay-canada

About Cova

Cova builds innovative software solutions for cannabis retail. Its award-winning suite includes cannabis point of sale, eCommerce, payments, inventory management, and advanced analytics—tech designed to simplify compliance and streamline complex operations. A focus on ease-of-use, industry-leading reliability, and enterprise-proven scalability have made Cova the most-trusted cannabis retail platform in North America, powering 2,000 locations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dayna Van Buskirk

Cova Software

[email protected]com

SOURCE Cova Software