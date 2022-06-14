Cova Software Earns International Acclamation with Multiple Cannabis Industry Award Wins

Cova earned prestige recognition from both O'Cannabiz and NJ Cannabis Insider for its retailer-friendly POS system

DENVER, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cova Software ("Cova" or "the Company"), a cannabis Point of Sale (POS) software company powering dispensaries across North America, was named the winner of multiple industry awards for its category-leading software services. Cova's service suite stands alone as the most trusted tool for cannabis retailers of all sizes to easily remain compliant while providing the best experience for their consumers.

Cova Software

At the O'Cannabiz Conference in Toronto, Cova was named the best CRM/POS software award winner. O'Cannabiz recognizes Cova as the year's top retail Point of Sale software for providing the continued reliable and easy-to-use platform as a trusted partner to over 60% of Canadian cannabis stores.

NJ Cannabis Insider recognized Cova at its awards ceremony as the winner of the organization's "Excellence in Innovation" award due to Cova's assistance provided to new dispensaries in the state. The winning platform assists new dispensaries in streamlining operations with a mobile, user-friendly POS that helps retailers engage with customers and adapt to the way cannabis consumers want to shop. Cova's built-for-cannabis technology keeps retailers compliant while enabling individualized customer service.

"These awards serve as a testament to Cova's ability to execute our goal of creating modernized retail software that most efficiently meets the needs of cannabis retailers," said Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova Software. "With many different options for cannabis retail software, we are honored to be working with many great partners all over North America and providing cannabis retailers with the support they need to serve cannabis patients and consumers best."

Cova's platform has become the tech of choice for ambitious and enterprise-level cannabis retailers thanks to its category-leading reliability, maintaining high performance even through high-volume sales periods like 4/20. The software is engineered to be fully integrable with the latest service offerings to fit the evolving needs of cannabis retailers while being scalable for the growing industry, which has earned the company numerous awards and 5-star customer reviews.

Cova has become the most trusted POS Software in North America, supporting over 1,800 cannabis stores across Canada and The U.S. with the tools to build the best experience possible for a store's customers. Cova provides innovative tools and support for its partners while letting retailers focus on customer relationships.

For more information on Cova's award-winning service offerings, visit www.covasoftware.com .

About Cova :

Cova builds innovative software solutions specifically for cannabis retail. Its Award-Winning POS & Inventory Management platform simplifies compliance and streamlines complex operations. Cova's seamless e-commerce and delivery integrations empower retailers to choose best-in-class tech solutions that help build their brand and safeguard customer loyalty. Ease of use, industry-leading support, and enterprise-proven scalability have made Cova the #1 cannabis POS in North America, trusted to power more than 2,000 retail locations.

