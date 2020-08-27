COVAC GLOBAL Brings You Home When You Travel No Matter What

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVAC GLOBAL announces the first fully indemnified COVID-19 membership program for US business and leisure travellers. With travel back on the radar, people in the US can now travel worldwide with confidence knowing that if they should contract COVID-19 while abroad COVAC GLOBAL will arrange and pay for a private aircraft to transport them back to their home city. The company is true to its motto "Get Sick. Get Home."

Ross Thompson the Founder and CEO of COVAC GLOBAL COVAC GLOBAL Evacuation In Progress

COVAC GLOBAL was created to fill the large gaps in existing insurance and membership programs that do not cover pandemic or contagious diseases. Furthermore, most existing coverages only cover transport to a suitable medical facility (not back home) or will only transport the covered individual if it is medically necessary, usually including hospitalization. COVAC GLOBAL only requires a positive COVID-19 for the coverage to be triggered, making it a first in the market.

This is the first indemnified membership program of its kind that will completely cover your airline travel costs back to your home, in the event of a COVID-19 diagnosis without other medical or hospitalization requirements. COVAC GLOBAL www.covacglobal.com offer affordable memberships starting at $999 for 30 days of travel for both business and leisure trips. Coverage is available to individuals, families, organizations, and governments. COVAC GLOBAL has built a world-class team comprised of in-house physicians, crisis management professionals and underwriting experts, many of which have spent distinguished careers in military special operations and leading insurance organizations.

COVAC GLOBAL was created to provide US global travellers with the highest level of confidence and protection for COVID-19. Ross Thompson the Founder and CEO commented "We believe this will be critical in transforming the current travel landscape and help the global leisure and business travel sector recover by providing a way back home for travellers that contract COVID-19. With the world beginning to move again, COVAC GLOBAL offers a much-needed health and safety net," adds Thompson.

About COVAC GLOBAL

COVAC GLOBAL is a unique member program for individuals looking for a dedicated, private transport facility back to their home city should they contract Covid-19 whilst out of the country. The product is aimed at those who are frequent travellers and are looking to resume their normal transit activities having been unable to do so till now due to exclusions or limitations in their existing insurances. Most regular travel insurance policies, if they cover COVID-19 at all, only offer to evacuate a traveller to the nearest suitable medical facility. COVAC GLOBAL ensures full repatriation to the traveller's home city and is true to their motto being "Get Sick. Get Home."

www.covacglobal.com

Media Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

973.405.4600

[email protected]

SOURCE COVAC GLOBAL

Related Links

http://www.covacglobal.com

