Covail and TruSTAR Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligence Management Capabilities Among Enterprises

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Covail™ announces its renewed partnership with TruSTAR, an Intelligence-Centric Security Automation and Management Platform built for security operations teams, to expand its cybersecurity and business optimization software offerings to its rapidly growing list of national clients. The partnership will deliver security intelligence management solutions that enable customers to align risk posture with business objectives and results.

Since 2015, Covail's experts in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, cybersecurity, and risk management have been helping enterprises create agile, innovative, and Intelligent Operations using our collaborative partnering approach and results-driven methodologies.

"Modern security practices must be intelligence-driven and supported by effective information sharing among defenders," said Jeff Schmidt, Vice President and Chief Cyber Security Innovator at Covail. "We are excited to partner with TruSTAR to manage and automate intelligence to heighten and accelerate security operations within the enterprises."

With Covail, enterprises nationwide can benefit from the following capabilities:

Security Community: Collaborate with other professional defenders covering everything from highly technical topics to effective board communications.

Threat-Informed Vulnerability Management: Understand your vulnerabilities as it relates to attack surface with actionable prioritization to improve your risk.

Adversary Emulations and Offensive Exercises: Use innovative engagements that test your people, process, and technology as they react to real-world threats.

Controls Assessments & Governance: Manage compliance against industry standard frameworks.

Third-Party Risk Programs: Help understand and manage the risk associated with vendors and other third parties.

Attack Detector Solution: Identify malicious activity quickly and reliably within your network.

With TruSTAR, Covail customers can accelerate automation and reduce mean-time-to-detect and respond, leveraging the following key benefits:

Streamlined Workflows: With automated processes of intelligence, observables are transformed via TruSTAR intel pipelines and applied to business processes. Analysts can work in-app or native to TruSTAR, depending on workflow needs.

Secure Access and Governance : Allow users to securely disseminate by applying global access permissions based on user role, account type, and use case. TruSTAR also offers additional multi-factor authentication per user and SSO at the company level.

Advanced Search: TruSTAR provides advanced filtering options to search across IOCs and reports, giving you rapid access to the intel you need.

Prioritized Scores: Prioritized scoring is based on normalization of intel scores from commercial and open sources.

Dashboard and Analytics: Insights are derived from intelligence and data to help users prioritize and make faster, smarter decisions for detection, triage, and investigation.

"Total prevention has become an unrealistic dream that's led security leaders to make key investments in ways to prioritize and accelerate security operations," said Patrick Coughlin, CEO, TruSTAR. "TruSTAR is proud to partner with Covail to enable customers to transform and automate intelligence across their security operation ecosystem—improving security effectiveness and business results."

Covail and TruSTAR will be hosting a webinar outlining new shared security solutions of their new partnership titled "Vulnerability Management with Covail and TruSTAR," on Wednesday, September 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

The webinar will be led by TruSTAR's Lead Intelligence Architect Kevin Libby and Covail's Director of Security Innovation Troy Vennon and will cover the value threat intelligence can play in detection, triage, and prioritization. Attendees can register at https://www.trustar.co/covail_webinar.

About Covail

Covail™ is a trusted solutions partner, enabling organizations to optimize through Intelligent Operations solutions that lower total risk and cost for key business functions, equipping them to transform from a position of strength. Since 2015, Covail's experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automation, and Cybersecurity have been delivering business results for leading Fortune 500 companies across industries. Trustworthy, Intelligent Operations. Accelerated. Learn more at covail.com.

About TruSTAR

TruSTAR is an Intelligence-Centric Security Automation and Management Platform built for security operations teams. TruSTAR uses machine learning and AI to accelerate operational efficiency through automation. The most valuable security data is often locked inside silos in and across companies. TruSTAR breaks down these silos within enterprises to align security effectiveness with business objectives, improving cyber resilience and operations. TruSTAR is the technology infrastructure that powers many of the world's largest enterprises spanning across Finance, Retail, Healthcare, and IT as well as the largest U.S. ISACs and ISAOs.

Learn more at http://www.trustar.co and follow us on Twitter at @TruSTARtech.

