Covalent Metrology + Activate Partner to Offer Cutting-edge Analytical Capabilities to Activate Fellows

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent Metrology and Activate have announced a new strategic partnership to support Activate Fellows, science entrepreneurs whose research has the potential to transform the world's physical infrastructure and industries.

Covalent provides a comprehensive portfolio of metrology and analytical services, working with hundreds of leading companies to provide data and insights to help solve complex materials science and device challenges. Since 2015, Activate's two-year fellowship has empowered promising entrepreneurial scientists to transform their research into products that can benefit society. This partnership makes Activate Fellows and recent alumni eligible for discounted services, expert advisory support, reduced work minimums and other Covalent Metrology services.

Covalent's new 24,000 ft2 lab in Sunnyvale, CA houses >$10M in state-of-the-art analytical instrumentation. The Company specializes in analyzing the physical, chemical and optical properties of materials and surfaces, and provides failure analysis services and custom consulting solutions.

"I have been honored and inspired working with Activate in various capacities over the past five years. It is an outstanding organization with an incredible team and a critical mission. So it means a lot to me, and I believe it means a lot to our entire Covalent team, that we are now formalizing a partnership with Activate, and will be working with their amazing fellows even more closely in the years to come," stated Craig Hunter, Covalent Metrology CEO.

With support from Activate and its partners, Activate Fellows have launched and sustained more than 50 cleantech startups, advancing carbon removal, geothermal, clean cooling, energy storage, clean cement, and more.

"Activate has an incredible network of partners committed to providing Activate Fellows with the access to the resources, knowledge, and networks they need to succeed. We're excited that by adding Covalent Metrology to our list of partners, Activate Fellows will be able to easily engage expertise and analytical capability to accelerate their development efforts," said Activate Partnerships Manager Nikhil B. Gargeya.

About Covalent Metrology Services, Inc.

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 20+ industries. Learn more at: https://covalentmetrology.com/

About: Activate

Activate empowers scientists to reinvent our world and address climate change by bringing their research to market. Activate partners with leading funders and research institutions to offer the Activate Fellowship, providing the funding, technical support, networking, community, and time that scientists need at the outset of their entrepreneurial journey. Since 2015, Activate Fellows have launched 58 new companies since 2015, 56 of which are active today. These companies have raised more than $224M in follow-on funding and created more than 200 U.S.-based high-tech jobs.

