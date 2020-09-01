Covalent Metrology Acquires Riga Analytical Lab

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent Metrology, a leading provider of metrology and analytical services to advanced materials innovation companies, announced the acquisition of Riga Analytical Lab, an independent laboratory located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The acquisition is effective immediately.

Giorgio Riga, CEO of Riga Analytical Lab, is a widely recognized leader in the field of semiconductor Failure Analysis, having founded and continuously run the business since 1982. Mr. Riga has been a Member of Covalent's Advisory Board since its inception, and now joins Covalent in the capacity of Senior Advisor to the CEO.

The entire Riga Analytical Lab technical team has joined Covalent and now serves as the core of an expanded Failure Analysis group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Covalent's portfolio offers +100 techniques and services. With the addition of Riga Analytical Lab's full menu of semiconductor and device analysis services that include failure root cause analysis, Auger Electron Spectroscopy, IR imaging, de-packaging and de-layering and more, Covalent adds significant depth in serving high growth market segments that include semiconductor, advanced packaging, fiber optic components, MEMS, hybrid modules, flat panel displays, magnetic media and printed circuit boards.

"Giorgio has been a highly respected figure in Silicon Valley for decades," stated Craig Hunter, CEO of Covalent Metrology. "I am humbled that he selected Covalent as the heir and beneficiary of the business he has built over these many years. Having him and his highly trained and experienced team join Covalent brings us into the world of chip failure analysis and electrical failure analysis - two strategic segments that we previously had not been serving. We believe the combined services, expertise and client relationships of the two organizations positions Covalent very strongly for further expansion and future growth."

Giorgio Riga added, "For the past 38 years now, my team and I have been dedicated to solving our clients' most pressing problems. I am positive that Riga Analytical clients will be well-served by this deal and will find outstanding service and an expanded product offering now that we are part of Covalent. And for my team, joining Covalent is a great opportunity to become part of a high growth, disruptive new player already making a big impact on the world of metrology and characterization. I have seen Covalent from its inception just a few years ago, and it is amazing how quickly this company has grown. Craig and his team are thinking big, and we are very happy to be a part of it."

The acquisition advances Covalent's mission to provide the marketplace with affordable access to cutting-edge data at ever faster turnaround times.

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 20+ industries. Learn more at: https://covalentmetrology.com/

