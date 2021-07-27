Covalent Metrology Expands Analytical Chemistry Capabilities with Triple-Quadrupole Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent Metrology, a leading North American provider of analytical services, announces an expansion of its chemical analysis capabilities with the install of a Thermo Scientific iCAP TQ for inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS). To lead the analytical chemistry group's continued portfolio growth, Nanette Jarenwattananon, PhD, has joined Covalent as Senior Manager of Analytical Chemistry.

Covalent's in-house quantitative element analysis capabilities are substantially enhanced by the Thermo Scientific iCAP TQ mass spectrometer. The new instrument enables deeper analysis with best-in-class sensitivity and the lowest element detection limits available among bench-top systems. These features optimize the system for defect and contaminant characterization and will strengthen Covalent's services for quality control testing in manufacturing materials and industrial chemicals.

In addition to its acute sensitivity, the iCAP TQ at Covalent is outfitted with a specialized mass analyzer system to provide clients with exceptionally high measurement accuracy, especially on samples with complex elemental matrices. This system uses a triple set of mass filters (a pair of quadrupole mass analyzers separated by an intermediate quadrupole collision / reaction cell) to automatically remove signal interferences that impede ICP-MS accuracy. With the iCAP TQ, Covalent can deliver exacting quantitative element analysis on materials which may have been untenable for ICP-MS in the past, including: clinical samples, biomedical supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

The install of the iCAP TQ marks a step forward in building out Covalent's in-house instrumentation for chemical analysis. Led by Nanette Jarenwattananon, PhD, Covalent's analytical chemistry group is rapidly expanding to deliver improved spectroscopy services. Dr. Jarenwattananon brings more than 10 years of experience in analytical chemistry spanning a wide variety of spectroscopic techniques, with a special focus on NMR applications and method development. Her expertise and skills across diverse applications in analytical chemistry will facilitate stronger support for clients' chemical analysis projects.

"Covalent is thrilled to grow our business in analytical chemistry," said Chris J.L. Moore, PhD, Vice President of Technology at Covalent, "We see a substantial opportunity to better serve the rigorous testing needs of key industries through more powerful in-house instrumentation and advanced analytical capabilities. This expansion will help Covalent supply clients with greater insights and the triple quad capability provides much more accurate composition analysis."

About Covalent

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization, imaging, and chemical analysis landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 20+ industries. www.Covalentmetrology.com

