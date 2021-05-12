Covalent Metrology Introduces Fast, Flexible Thermal Analysis Capabilities Using New High-Performance Instruments

Engineers designing, fabricating, and refining successful products and devices will often observe significant shifts in commercial materials' structure and behavior under depressed and elevated temperature conditions. Thermal testing with DSC and TGA allows engineers to optimize around these changes by illuminating the relationship between a sample material's structure and thermal response.

"The TA Instruments DSC 2500 and TGA 5500 will allow Covalent to deliver the most accurate, flexible, and efficient thermal characterization services possible. With an expanded DSC temperature range from -90 °C to 550 °C, and an upper limit of 1200 °C on the TGA, Covalent is better equipped to support our existing (and new) customers in resolving thermal testing requests," stated Chris Moore, PhD, Vice President of Technology at Covalent Metrology, "Covalent continues to add measurement capabilities that enable us to provide each of our customers with the optimum analytical method for their project."

In addition to performing standard DSC measurements of exothermic and endothermic thermal events, the DSC 2500 is particularly well suited for more complex analysis, including: modulated-DSC for improved sensitivity and resolution when examining weak transitions, pressurized DSC analysis, and a specialized heat-flow mode for measuring heat capacity in a single-run. Across all its analytical modes, the DSC 2500 offers the most accurate heat flow measurement available on a commercial DSC, with maximized signal sensitivity and energy resolution.

TGA complements the analysis possible via DSC with quantitative metrics of thermal stability. Covalent's new TGA 5500 can probe these and more with a suite of advanced measurement modes, such as: modulated- and high-resolution-TGA, evolved gas analysis, and more. The system provides the fastest heating and cooling rates available, as well as the best mass resolution limits and the lowest signal drift. Together, these features enable Covalent's experts to pars even the most complicated of TGA samples, and ensure that Covalent clients receive the most efficient, accurate, and reliable TGA results possible.

To learn more about the powerful analytical modes on these instruments, visit our Community portal to download and view the recording of the recent webinar event: Optimizing Polymers and Adhesive Materials with Thermogravimetric Analysis and Differential Scanning Calorimetry . This webinar discussed the unique technologies in the DSC 2500 and TGA 5500 and examined the new applications they facilitate.

For more information on Covalent's thermal analysis services, explore:

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA)

About Covalent Metrology

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 20+ industries.

SOURCE Covalent Metrology

Related Links

covalentmetrology.com

