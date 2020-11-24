Covalent Metrology Reveals New Website, Modernizing Analytical Services for Materials & Device Characterization

Shannon Scheiwiller, Chief Marketing Officer of Covalent Metrology states: "All innovators need good data to make informed decisions throughout their R&D process. With this new website, we are aiming to break down the barriers that can stand in the way of scientists and engineers getting the actionable data they need. We leveraged customer insights from conception to deployment, resulting in a user-friendly and modern online experience."

Covalent's new website will up-level the metrology web service experience for scientists and engineers everywhere.

The new site includes many upgraded features that will help visitors quickly discover, plan and DO more while visiting CovalentMetrology.com – connecting them in seconds to the right service or technique that aligns to their goals.

Streamlined, modern design

Intelligent search and an interactive experience

Built in features that allow sharable technique comparisons

Transparent pricing, no surprises

Responsive shopping cart

Reduced time from inquiry to issued quote [no more lengthy quote processes]

Craig Hunter, CEO of Covalent Metrology, adds: "Modern digital technologies and web-enabled tools can significantly improve outcomes for engineers and scientists using outside analytical services. Covalent Metrology is dedicated to helping our customers make better decisions and to making their challenging jobs just a bit easier. We believe this website is a meaningful step towards accomplishing that critical long-term goal."

Covalent's capabilities portfolio is one of the most expansive in North America, and now, with the new website, scientists and engineers everywhere can research, compare, collaborate and plan in one place – faster. Covalent Metrology extends an open invitation to be our guest and experience all that our new online experience has to offer.

About Covalent Metrology

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, CA. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials facilitate faster development and production through accurate data and insights, quickly and affordably. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent has over 500 customers in 20+ industries. Learn more at: https://www.covalentmetrology.com

