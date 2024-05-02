Covalent Unveils Intelligent Work Allocation (IWA) to Change How Work Gets Assigned on the Floor

BOSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent , a leader in workforce operations software for the manufacturing sector, announced the official launch of its latest solution, Intelligent Work Allocation (IWA). Built upon extensive industry research, IWA leverages machine learning to optimize how frontline leaders conduct workforce assignment processes.

Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

In today's fast-paced manufacturing environment, frontline leaders face a myriad of challenges when it comes to aligning workforce resources with production demands in real-time. Worker absenteeism and fluctuating product demand make assigning jobs during a shift even more complex. In many cases, using only tacit knowledge to decide "who should work where" leads to significant productivity loss and increased labor costs.

Introducing Intelligent Work Allocation

IWA represents a paradigm shift in workforce optimization, leveraging Covalent's unique dataset on worker capabilities and proprietary machine-learning models. This groundbreaking solution empowers frontline leaders to make data-driven task assignment decisions with confidence, while reducing the administrative burden of job performance tracking.

Proven Impact and Market Readiness

After trials in 2023 with select customers, IWA has already demonstrated impressive results. Clients have reported up to a 12% increase in efficiency and a 35% reduction in time spent on shift management. With these promising outcomes, IWA is positioned to upgrade a critical business process for the industry.

Voices from the Helm

"Our commitment is to deliver top-tier workforce solutions through high-fidelity data, and IWA aligns perfectly with this vision," says Andrew Knez, CEO of Covalent. "This represents a significant advancement in our mission to empower our frontline users and help our customers achieve operational excellence."

Yogi Rana, VP of Product, adds, "IWA places worker capability at the heart of operational decisions, allowing manufacturers to unlock the full potential of their workforce. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer success."

An Operations Manager leveraging the tool, shares, "IWA changes the way we approach worker assignment. It is intuitive, and has features that reduce pre-shift pressures for our supervisors, resulting in more successful shifts."

About Covalent

Founded in 2018, Covalent is a leader in workforce operations solutions for the manufacturing sector. Dedicated to improving the utilization of the skilled workforce, Covalent serves some of the largest manufacturers in the world, empowering countless workers and leaders.

For more information about Covalent's IWA solution, visit https://www.covalentnetworks.com/iwa

