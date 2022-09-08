Covalon Announces Expansion of its United States Pediatric Hospital Customer Base

Covalon's compassionate care technology is quickly becoming a standard of care in more than 17% of pediatric hospitals in the US.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) ( OTCQX: CVALF) an advanced medical technologies company, today announced it has now grown its pediatric hospital customer base to over 40 pediatric hospitals, which represents more than 17% of United States pediatric hospitals. All these hospitals have adopted at least one of Covalon's patented infection prevention products to help prevent bloodstream and/or surgical site infections and improve patient outcomes. Becoming standard of care in a significant number of pediatric hospitals provides a strong base for Covalon to grow its presence in additional children's hospitals.

Covalon's suite of compassionate care solutions has been designed to treat the most vulnerable patients and has been successful in improving the standard of care in key pediatric hospitals. Pediatric patients – from birth to 18 years of age – have a different physiology than adult patients and require tailored medical care that best suits their age and unique medical needs. There are more than 250 pediatric hospitals in the United States, and they provide over 95% of transplantations, cancer programs, and tertiary care to children.

"It is not a mystery why 8 of the top 10 pediatric hospitals for cancer treatment in the United States are using Covalon products," said Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon. "Our products are specifically designed to help these patients heal better and safer, as recognized by health care providers that have dedicated themselves to the healing of some of our most vulnerable patients – our children."

To date, four of the top five pediatric hospitals in the United States, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, have adopted at least one of Covalon's products as part of their infection prevention protocols to reduce infections. The unique dual-antimicrobial and soft silicone adhesive technology of IV Clear and SurgiClear has been shown to improve peri-wound healing and patient skin integrity, helping clinicians achieve better patient outcomes.

"Our products are made for patients but designed for care providers. We expect to continue seeing hospitals adopting Covalon's patented infection prevention products to help reduce bloodstream and surgical site infections, while improving patient outcomes," continues Brian.

Leading pediatric hospitals have also reported that Covalon's products allow for better monitoring and observation of the surgical site or insertion site by caregivers. The transparent nature of IV Clear and SurgiClear removes the need for frequent dressing changes and allows regular visual site assessment without disturbing the surgical or insertion site because the antimicrobial silicone adhesive dressings can remain in place for up to seven days. At discharge, health care providers found it easier to educate patients' families about how to monitor their child for signs of complications.

Covalon's patented products include:

VALGuard ® - an FDA-approved, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

- an FDA-approved, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal. SurgiClear ® - a transparent, breathable, fluid impermeable barrier that isolates the wound site from external contamination, while providing dual antimicrobial protection throughout the entire surface of the dressing. It uses a low but effective concentration of chlorhexidine and silver, embedded into an atraumatic silicone adhesive that covers the entire transparent surface area to allow for easy and consistent monitoring of wound sites.

- a transparent, breathable, fluid impermeable barrier that isolates the wound site from external contamination, while providing dual antimicrobial protection throughout the entire surface of the dressing. It uses a low but effective concentration of chlorhexidine and silver, embedded into an atraumatic silicone adhesive that covers the entire transparent surface area to allow for easy and consistent monitoring of wound sites. IV Clear® - a vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It uses a soft silicone adhesive to preserve the skin's barrier function and minimize skin injuries and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com

