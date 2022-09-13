Covalon to Introduce New Infection Prevention Products at the Annual Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) Conference

Ensuring that health professionals caring for the youngest patients have access to advanced wound care and infection prevention solutions

Visit Covalon at booth 307 at the 46th Annual APHON Conference & Exhibit in West Palm Beach on September 15 – 17, 2022

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) ( OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, is pleased to announce its participation in the 46th Annual Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) Conference & Exhibit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15 – 17, 2022. Visit Covalon at booth 307 to learn how our infection prevention and advanced wound care products are making a difference in the lives of our youngest patients.

With more than 25 leading children's hospitals currently using or evaluating Covalon's VALGuard product, the world's only FDA-approved vascular access line guard, the need to find a solution to help protect line-to-line connections to reduce central line associated bloodstream infections ("CLABSIs") has never been greater. Bloodstream infections are up 65% in intensive care units, and there is an urgent need to adopt new compassionate care technologies in the fight to protect patients.

"Effective infection prevention strategies require the best products targeted at the contributors to the risk of infection," started Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon. "With studies indicating up to 71% of catheter-related infections being linked to catheter hub contamination – Covalon's VALGuard product was developed to help prevent these infections. I encourage all attendees at APHON to see what's new at Covalon's booth."

The Conference provides premier educational content, networking, and social events for nurses specializing in pediatric hematology/oncology. Covalon will be hosting an exhibit throughout the conference dates. Visit us at booth 307 to learn how our infection prevention and advanced wound care products are making a difference in the lives of our youngest patients. To register for the conference, please visit https://conference.aphon.org. To book an appointment with a Covalon representative, please email Ron Hebert, SVP Marketing, Covalon Technologies Ltd., at [email protected].

Covalon's patented products include:

VALGuard® - an FDA-approved, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

SurgiClear® - a transparent, breathable, fluid impermeable barrier that isolates the wound site from external contamination while providing dual antimicrobial protection throughout the entire surface of the dressing. It uses a low but effective concentration of chlorhexidine and silver embedded into an atraumatic silicone adhesive that covers the entire transparent surface area to allow for easy and consistent monitoring of wound sites.

IV Clear® - a vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It uses a soft silicone adhesive to preserve the skin's barrier function and minimize skin injuries and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

