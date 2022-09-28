Covalon to Participate in the 12th International Pediatric Intestinal Failure and Rehabilitation Symposium in Toronto

Visit Covalon to learn how new compassionate care technology is protecting patients from infections, while strengthening patient-centered care.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) ( OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced its participation in the 12th International Pediatric Intestinal Failure and Rehabilitation Symposium in Toronto from September 30 to October 2, 2022. The meeting brings together health and science professionals who are dedicated to the care of children with intestinal failure. Register for the conference and visit Covalon to learn how Covalon's products are redefining the standards for compassionate care while helping children heal with stronger protection from infection.

Conference Details

Dates: Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022

Venue: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel (123 Queen St W, Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Register at: https://web.cvent.com/event/b32e1c8e-4471-4ba3-b48b-20e65493f7d4

"A single CLABSI can change the course of a patient's treatment or worse, be life threatening," said Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon. "We need to be more proactive when it comes to protecting all patients, especially those requiring long-term I.V. access for survival. Central line–associated bloodstream infections ("CLABSIs") have increased by 45% during the COVID-19 pandemic, and by 65% in ICUs.1"

Patients receiving parenteral nutrition (PTN) via central venous catheter (CVC) are at an increased risk of CLABSI. For these patients, stable and safe intravenous access is an absolute requirement for nutritional delivery and survival, both in the hospital and at home, often for months or years at a time.2.

While CLABSIs can be life threatening, they are preventable with the right protocols and the use of CLABSI conscious technology.

Covalon's compassionate care technology solutions for infection prevention include the following:

VALGuard® - an FDA listed, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

IV Clear® - an antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It uses a soft silicone adhesive to preserve the skin's barrier function and minimize skin injuries and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

SurgiClear® - is the world's only dual-antimicrobial clear postoperative dressing that provides full visibility, allowing for visual surgical site inspection and thus eliminating the need for early dressing removal.

CovaClear® IV - uses the same trusted silicone adhesive technology to protect patients from skin injuries and promote healing in patients who either don't require, or cannot tolerate, antimicrobials.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com

