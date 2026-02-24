Covalus, Inc. Appoints Mark Reed as Vice President and Business Unit Leader

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalus, Inc., a leading U.S. healthcare consulting services firm, today announced that Mark Reed has joined the company as Vice President and Business Unit Leader.

Mark Reed

Reed is a seasoned construction management professional with over 35 years of executive leadership experience, including the oversight of complex construction projects across the U.S. and Canada and the development of strategic client initiatives. In his new role, he will join Covalus' existing program management leadership team and oversee program operations for some of the firm's most complex projects.

"Having first worked with Mark more than 25 years ago, I've witnessed his depth of construction experience firsthand but also his collaborative and problem-solving skills that are increasingly rare in our industry," said Walt Massey, co-owner of Covalus. "We believe Mark is exactly the kind of leader who can help accelerate Covalus' next chapter."

Mark Chenoweth, co-owner of Covalus, added, "At Covalus, we're focused on helping healthcare clients find meaningful solutions to complex problems. Mark brings extensive experience leading and empowering AEC teams and driving exceptional project experiences that align with this mission."

Prior to joining Covalus, Reed served as Chief Operating Officer for the South Central Region at Suffolk Construction, a leading U.S. construction management firm. Previously, he held roles of progressive leadership at Balfour Beatty Construction, culminating as COO/EVP of its North Texas Division. His diverse clientele includes Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Darnall Army Medical Center, DFW Airport, British Columbia Children's & Women's Hospital, and other major entities.

Reed holds a bachelor's degree in construction management from Purdue University.

About Covalus, Inc.

Covalus, Inc. is a veteran-owned professional services firm that performs strategic advisory services, program management, medical equipment planning, and transition/activation planning for healthcare clients across the U.S. Since 1998, Covalus has been recognized as one of the leading firms in planning, budgeting, and executing healthcare facility projects, working in academic, private, and government sectors.

SOURCE Covalus, Inc.