Covanos Announces Appointment of Iconic Industry Leader Gil Amelio, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

"I am excited to join the Covanos Board as the Company progresses with the development and commercialization of C-Heart and other applications of its cutting edge technology," stated Dr. Amelio. "This technology has the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs in millions of patients with cardiovascular disease."

About Gil Amelio

Dr. Amelio has held top executive responsibility at several billion-dollar global corporations. He is an iconic business leader and visionary with a proven track record in helping take companies with great ideas and products to the next level and building these companies into high value enterprises.

Dr. Amelio was Chairman and CEO of Apple Computer, President of Rockwell International, Chairman, President and CEO of National Semiconductor Corporation, and Chairman and CEO of Jazz Technologies. Earlier in his career, Dr. Amelio worked at Bell Labs and Fairchild Semiconductor. Dr. Amelio has served as a director of AT&T, Interdigital, Inc., Pacific Telesis, Chiron Corp, Sematech and several private technology companies. He currently serves on the boards of Inc., ESS, Galectin Therapeutics and is Chairman of the Board of 5Barz International. He is founding Managing Partner of Beneventure Partners – a newly formed high-technology venture-capital firm focused on identifying massive, innovative/disruptive technologies with global impact especially capitalizing on the post-Covid-19 window of opportunity. Dr. Amelio received a Bachelor's, Master's, and Ph.D. in Physics from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Dr. Amelio is the author of three books, An American Imperative (1993), Profit from Experience (1995), and On the Firing Line: My 500 Days at Apple (1998), the latter two of which were business bestsellers.

About Covanos

Covanos Inc., a privately-held medical technology company based in Atlanta, Georgia, has developed a robust technology platform that combines advanced mathematical methods and computational fluid dynamics with readily-available clinical imaging, such as CT angiography, to determine non-invasively the functional significance of arterial blockages to normal blood flow. C-HEART, the Company's first product in development, is a non-invasive, out-patient based, point-of-care, PC-based workstation solution, residing behind the hospital IT firewall, that rapidly and accurately determines whether a patient presenting with chest pain requires re-vascularization of a coronary artery blockage(s) through an invasive procedure such as stent placement or surgery. This broadly applicable technology has the potential to address important unmet clinical needs and market opportunities in multiple vascular disease indications. For more information, please go to www.covanos.com

