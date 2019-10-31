Covanos Named Platinum Winner At Cleveland Clinic's 2019 Medical Innovation Summit AMP'D Arena Competition

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanos, Inc., an Atlanta-based private medical technology company, was named the Platinum Winner of the AMP'D Arena Pitch Competition at the 2019 Medical Innovation Summit, organized by Cleveland Clinic and co-sponsored by the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation. The Company's first product-in-development, C-HEART is a PC-based software product that uses proprietary advances in computational fluid dynamics to rapidly and non-invasively identify whether blockages in coronary arteries require a medical intervention, such as surgery or stent.

Covanos, represented by co-founder and CEO Russell Medford, MD, PhD, was selected from among 30 companies at the October 21, 2019 competition by a panel of judges comprised of healthcare and venture capital experts, and in front of nearly 100 potential investors and spectators. The competition selects the top company that is "leading the way in best-in-class healthcare technology poised to impact the way we care for patients, caregivers and the community everywhere".

"Speaking for the entire Covanos team, we are honored to receive this prestigious award," said Dr. Medford. "This recognition by an esteemed panel of judges reinforces our passion and commitment to develop advanced computational technologies that solve critical unmet needs in diagnosis and therapeutic decision-making for millions of patients worldwide with cardiovascular disease."

The AMP'D Arena was co-host to the fourth annual Coulter Investment Forum highlighting the most compelling investment opportunities from the national portfolio of Coulter Translational Partner Programs. In 2016, Covanos received initial support from Biolocity, the Coulter Translational Program at Emory University and Georgia Institute of Technology, and also from the Georgia Research Alliance.

Covanos Inc. is a medical technology company based in Atlanta, Georgia that has developed a robust technology platform that combines advanced mathematical methods and computational fluid dynamics with readily-available clinical imaging, such as CT angiography, to determine non-invasively the functional significance of vascular blockages to normal blood flow. Its first product in development, C-HEART, is a non-invasive, out-patient based, locally-sited, point-of-care, PC-based workstation solution, residing behind the hospital IT firewall, that rapidly and accurately determines whether a patient presenting with chest pain requires re-vascularization of a coronary artery blockage(s) through an invasive procedure such as stent placement or surgery. The applications for this technology are numerous and have the potential to address important unmet clinical needs and market opportunities in multiple vascular disease indications. For more information, please go to www.covanos.com

Biolocity is a philanthropic, multi-institutional program that accelerates the commercialization of medical technologies with intellectual property held at Emory University and/or Georgia Institute of Technology. Biolocity utilizes the Coulter Process: a combination of grant funding, education, and operational business expertise to de-risk academic innovations and translate them to the private sector. In the last five years, Biolocity's 40 portfolio technologies have resulted in 20 start-ups, 2 industry partnerships, and 3 products on the market. For more information, please go to www.biolocity.org

The Georgia Research Alliance (GRA) grows Georgia's economy by expanding university research capacity and seeding and shaping startup companies around inventions and discoveries. For over twenty-five years, GRA has worked to strengthen the university research enterprise in Georgia by working in partnership with the University System of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Economic Development to create the companies and jobs of Georgia's future. Visit www.gra.org for more information.

Russell Medford, MD, PhD, CEO

rmedford@covanos.com

Phone: 470-401-2483

