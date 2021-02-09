Covanos Names Mark D. Carlson, MD as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanos, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company that is developing C-HEART, a PC-based software product that uses proprietary advances in computational fluid dynamics to rapidly and non-invasively diagnose the severity of coronary artery blockages, today announced that it has named Mark D. Carlson, MD, MA to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark Carlson to the Covanos team," said Russell M. Medford, M.D., Ph.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Covanos. "Mark's executive experience in developing and commercializing cardiac medical technology for some of the largest global businesses in the field positions Covanos well as we transition to a commercial enterprise later this year and pursue our mission to serve patients and reduce global healthcare costs."

"I am excited to join Covanos and to help guide the company through its next stage of growth into a commercial organization," stated Dr. Carlson. "The C-Heart technology has near-term potential to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for millions of patients with cardiovascular disease around the world."

About Mark Carlson, MD, MA

Dr. Carlson is a cardiologist and Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) School of Medicine. Prior to joining Covanos, Dr. Carlson was Division Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Cardiac Arrhythmias and Heart Failure at Abbott Laboratories. Previously, he was Corporate Chief Medical Officer and Vice President, Global Clinical Affairs at St. Jude Medical.

Dr. Carlson received his M.D. from the University of Kansas, an M.A. in public policy from Duke University, and a B.S. in Biology from Kansas State University. He trained in internal medicine at University Hospitals of Cleveland and CWRU and in cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University. He was professor of medicine at CWRU and his research on arrhythmias and cardiac neural control has resulted in over 200 publications. He is an inventor of five United States Patents.

As a Robert Wood Johnson Fellow on Senator Orrin Hatch's Senate Judiciary Committee, Dr. Carlson worked on the Medicare Prescription Drug Improvement and Modernization Act and the Cord Blood Stem Cell Act. Dr. Carlson served on the FDA's Devices Dispute Resolution Panel and the NCDR ICD registry steering committee. He chaired the Heart Rhythm Society's (HRS) Health Policy Committee, the American College of Cardiology Electrophysiology Committee, the HRS/FDA Policy Conference on Device Performance, and the HRS task force on device performance policies and guidelines and the Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee.

Concurrent with today's announcement, company founder Habib Samady, MD will assume the role of Senior Medical Advisor and continue providing medical guidance for the C-Heart program, as well as developing strategies for future planned products in the C-Heart line.

About Covanos

Covanos Inc., a privately-held medical technology company based in Atlanta, Georgia, has developed a robust technology platform that combines advanced mathematical methods and computational fluid dynamics with readily-available clinical imaging, such as CT angiography, to determine non-invasively the functional significance of arterial blockages to normal blood flow. C-HEART, the Company's first product in development, is a non-invasive, out-patient based, point-of-care, PC-based workstation solution, residing behind the hospital IT firewall, that rapidly and accurately determines whether a patient presenting with chest pain requires re-vascularization of a coronary artery blockage(s) through an invasive procedure such as stent placement or surgery. This broadly applicable technology has the potential to address important unmet clinical needs and market opportunities in multiple vascular disease indications. For more information, please go to www.covanos.com

