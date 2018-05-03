About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 20 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 550,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covanta-declares-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-300642312.html

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

Related Links

http://covantaenergy.com

