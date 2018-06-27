Covanta Environmental Solutions Opens State-of-the-Art Materials Processing Facility in Indianapolis

After more than 30 years successfully managing the City of Indianapolis' waste at its Indianapolis Energy-from-Waste (EfW) facility, Covanta seized the opportunity to acquire and develop a vacant industrial property located in close proximity to the EfW plant. The new material processing facility will enable Covanta to expand the service offerings of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Covanta Environmental Solutions, to meet the growing needs of commercial and industrial businesses in Central Indiana.

Covanta Indianapolis has enabled many major local automotive, pharmaceutical, and chemical manufacturers to achieve zero-waste-to-landfill status in recent years, however the demand for these services began to outpace the EfW facility's handling and processing capacity. The new materials processing facility – less than three miles away from the EfW facility – provides new processing and pre-sorting capabilities which will significantly improve efficiency and better serve new and existing customers.

"The demand for our sustainable material management services from leading manufacturers in the area has experienced strong and steady growth," said Paul Stauder, president of Covanta Environmental Solutions. "Our investment in this new facility demonstrates our commitment to providing industry-leading solutions for a variety of waste streams while enabling our customers to reach their sustainability goals. After operating in Indianapolis for three decades, we are proud to be expanding, bringing new jobs and an important economic boost to the city."

In addition to helping customers reduce waste sent to landfills, the newest Covanta Environmental Solutions facility will provide liquid and solid waste recycling and treatment, product destruction and de-packaging, railcar and tote cleaning and transportation and logistics support for companies with industrial waste disposal needs.

Covanta Environmental Solutions works with industries including pharmaceuticals, consumer products, health and beauty, food, automotive, chemicals and other manufacturers. The company's services help solve some of the toughest environmental challenges faced by these industries and minimize risk. Some longtime customers in Central Indiana include Subaru of Indiana Automotive, The Hill and Griffith Company and Haynes International.

About Covanta Environmental Solutions

Covanta Environmental Solutions, a subsidiary of Covanta (NYSE: CVA), offers comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. With a nationwide network of treatment, recycling and Energy-from-Waste facilities, Covanta Environmental Solutions enables customers to mitigate risk and reach their sustainability goals. For more information, visit covantaes.com.

