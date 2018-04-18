Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State's Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program

Covanta Environmental Solutions is responsible for the collection and disposal from participating locations. Collected medications will be processed at Covanta's Energy-from-Waste facilities. Covanta's facilities are uniquely suited for the DEC's initiative as they have a long history of handling the secure destruction of pharmaceutical and controlled drug substance waste regulated by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Since 2010, Covanta has disposed of more than 4 million pounds of unused and expired medications and pharmaceuticals from take-back programs.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of New York State's Pilot Drug Take Back Program," said Paul Stauder, president, Covanta Environmental Solutions. "Through our work with regulatory agencies, law enforcement and environmental advocates, we have become a resource for communities nationwide looking to properly and responsibly discard unwanted drugs. We are proud to provide this same service to the people of New York State. Preventing accidental poisonings and protecting the public from these drugs is of utmost importance, but also making sure our environment and water isn't negatively impacted from improper disposal is essential as well. We commend New York State for making this important issue a priority."

