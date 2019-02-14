Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results And Provides 2019 Guidance



Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

Key Highlights

2018 results at the high end of guidance range

Record operating performance on waste processing, energy generation, and metal recovery

Reached financial close on first UK project in partnership with Green Investment Group

Began construction of first Total Ash Processing System ("TAPS")

Meaningful progress on fleet optimization

"We finished 2018 on a strong note, delivering double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth with record operating and safety performance," said Stephen J. Jones, Covanta's President and CEO. "Further, we have taken significant steps towards our strategic growth objectives, with our first UK project and first TAPS project recently moving into construction. Looking ahead to 2019, we expect to generate significantly improved Free Cash Flow, continue to optimize our unmatched domestic fleet, and move several new projects into construction in the UK."

More detail on our fourth quarter results can be found in the exhibits to this release and in our fourth quarter 2018 earnings presentation found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

2019 Guidance

The Company established guidance for 2019 for the following key metrics:

(In millions)

Metric 2018

Actual 2019

Guidance Range (1) Adjusted EBITDA $457 $440 - $465 Free Cash Flow $100 $120 - $145



(1) For additional information on the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by operating activities, see Exhibit 5 of this press release. Guidance as of February 14, 2019.

Conference Call Information

Covanta will host a conference call at 8:30 AM (Eastern) on Friday, February 15, 2019 to discuss its fourth quarter results.

The conference call will begin with prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question and answer session. To participate, please dial 1-833-238-7947 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If calling outside of the United States, please dial 1-647-689-4195. Please request the "Covanta Holding Corporation Earnings Conference Call" when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A presentation will be made available during the call and will be found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

An archived webcast will be available two hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 22 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Covanta Holding Corporation and its subsidiaries ("Covanta") or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. For additional information see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements at the end of the Exhibits.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017





















(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUE:















Waste and service revenue

$ 350



$ 329



$ 1,327



$ 1,231

Energy revenue

86



93



343



334

Recycled metals revenue

23



28



95



82

Other operating revenue

41



45



103



105

Total operating revenue

500



495



1,868



1,752

OPERATING EXPENSE:















Plant operating expense

334



319



1,321



1,271

Other operating expense, net

21



27



65



51

General and administrative expense

30



30



115



112

Depreciation and amortization expense

56



60



218



215

Impairment charges (a)

—



1



86



2

Total operating expense

441



437



1,805



1,651

Operating income

59



58



63



101

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):















Interest expense

(34)



(41)



(145)



(147)

Gain (loss) on sale of business (a)

—



—



217



(6)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (a)

(12)



(71)



(15)



(84)

Other (expense) income, net

(2)



(1)



(3)



1

Total (expense) income

(48)



(113)



54



(236)

Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in net

income from unconsolidated investments

11



(55)



117



(135)

Income tax (expense) benefit (b)

(5)



186



29



191

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

3



—



6



1

Net income

$ 9



$ 131



$ 152



$ 57



















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

130



130



130



130

Diluted

133



131



132



131



















Earnings Per Share:















Basic

$ 0.07



$ 1.02



$ 1.17



$ 0.44

Diluted

$ 0.07



$ 1.01



$ 1.15



$ 0.44



















Cash Dividend Declared Per Share

$ 0.25



$ 0.25



$ 1.00



$ 1.00







(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.



(b) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a provisional net tax benefit of $183 million ($1.39 and $1.40 per diluted share, respectively) associated with the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The enactment of this legislation resulted in an income tax benefit and net income increase of $204 million, primarily due to a one-time revaluation of our net deferred tax liability based on a U.S. federal tax rate of 21%, partially offset by the estimated impact of a one-time transition tax on our unremitted foreign earnings totaling $21 million, which we elected to offset with historical net operating losses.



During the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, we completed our analysis and accounting related to this legislation and we recorded an additional $1 million of tax expense related to the one-time transition tax. There was no change to the tax benefit of the one-time revaluation of the net deferred tax liability recorded in 2017.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets







As of

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS (In millions, except per share amounts) Current:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58



$ 46

Restricted funds held in trust 39



43

Receivables (less allowances of $8 and $14, respectively) 338



341

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62



73

Assets held for sale (a) 2



653

Total Current Assets 499



1,156

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,514



2,606

Restricted funds held in trust 8



28

Intangible assets, net 279



287

Goodwill 321



313

Other assets 222



51

Total Assets $ 3,843



$ 4,441

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 15



$ 10

Current portion of project debt 19



23

Accounts payable 76



151

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 333



313

Liabilities held for sale (a) —



540

Total Current Liabilities 443



1,037

Long-term debt 2,327



2,339

Project debt 133



151

Deferred income taxes 378



412

Other liabilities 75



75

Total Liabilities 3,356



4,014

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 10 shares; none issued and outstanding) —



—

Common stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 250 shares; issued 136 shares, outstanding 131 shares) 14



14

Additional paid-in capital 841



822

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33)



(55)

Accumulated deficit (334)



(353)

Treasury stock, at par (1)



(1)

Total Equity 487



427

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,843



$ 4,441









(a) During the fourth quarter of 2017, our EfW facility in Dublin, Ireland met the criteria to be classified as held for sale.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow







Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017 (a)









(Unaudited, in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 152



$ 57

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 218



215

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs 5



7

(Gain) loss on sale of business (b) (217)



6

Impairment charges (b) 86



2

Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 15



84

Stock-based compensation expense 24



18

Provision for doubtful accounts 2



9

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments (6)



(1)

Deferred income taxes (31)



(193)

Dividends from unconsolidated investments 13



2

Other, net (10)



(13)

Change in working capital, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions (12)



44

Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (1)



5

Net cash provided by operating activities 238



242

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (206)



(277)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (50)



(16)

Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of restricted cash 128



4

Property insurance proceeds 18



8

Payment of indemnification claim from sale of asset (7)



—

Investment in equity affiliate (16)



—

Other, net (6)



(8)

Net cash used in investing activities (139)



(289)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 1,165



400

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 740



952

Proceeds from insurance premium financing 25



24

Proceeds from borrowing on Dublin project financing —



643

Payment related to Dublin interest rate swap —



(17)

Payments on the Dublin Convertible Preferred —



(132)

Payments on long-term debt (939)



(415)

Payments on revolving credit facility (973)



(850)

Payments on equipment financing capital leases (5)



(5)

Payments on project debt (23)



(382)

Payment of deferred financing costs (16)



(21)

Payment of Dublin financing costs —



(19)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders (134)



(131)

Payment of insurance premium financing (24)



(4)

Other, net (5)



(3)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (189)



40

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1



7

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (89)



—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 194



194

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 105



194

Less: Cash and cash equivalents of assets held for sale at end of period —



77

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period $ 105



$ 117











(a) As adjusted to reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of adoption, the statement of cash flows explains the change during the period in the total of cash, cash equivalents, and amounts generally described as restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents.



(b) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 4 Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to

Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017





















(Unaudited, in millions) Net income

$ 9



$ 131



$ 152



$ 57

Depreciation and amortization expense

56



60



218



215

Interest expense

34



41



145



147

Income tax expense (benefit)

5



(186)



(29)



(191)

Impairment charges (a)

—



1



86



2

(Gain) loss on sale of business (b)

—



—



(217)



6

Loss on extinguishment of debt (c)

12



71



15



84

Property insurance recoveries, net

(11)



—



(18)



(2)

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (d)

9



19



37



55

Debt service billings (less than) in excess of revenue recognized

(1)



1



(1)



5

Business development and transaction costs

(1)



4



3



5

Severance and reorganization costs

—



—



5



1

Stock-based compensation expense

6



2



24



18

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated investments

7



—



23



—

Other (e)

7



3



14



6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 132



$ 147



$ 457



$ 408

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (d)

(9)



(19)



(37)



(55)

Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest

(21)



(32)



(136)



(132)

Cash paid for taxes, net

—



—



(2)



—

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

(3)



—



(6)



(1)

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated investments

(7)



—



(23)



—

Dividends from unconsolidated investments

12



1



13



2

Adjustment for working capital and other

(13)



49



(28)



20

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 91



$ 146



$ 238



$ 242







(a) During the year ended December 31, 2018, we identified indicators of impairment associated with certain of our EfW facilities and recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $86 million, to reduce the carrying value of the facilities to their estimated fair value.



(b) During the year ended December 31, 2018, we recorded a $7 million gain on the sale of our equity interests in Koma Kulshan, a $204 million gain on the sale of 50% of our Dublin project to our joint venture with the Green Investment Group Limited and a $6 million gain on the sale of our remaining interests in China.





During the year ended December 31, 2017, we recorded a $6 million charge for indemnification claims related to the sale of our interests in China, which was completed in 2016.



(c) During the year ended December 31, 2018, we recorded a $3 million loss related to the refinancing of our tax-exempt bonds and a $12 million loss related to the redemption of our redemption of our 6.375% Senior Notes due 2022.





During the year ended December 31, 2017, we recorded a $71 million loss related to our Dublin debt refinancing and a $13 million loss related to the redemption of our 7.25% Senior Notes due 2020.



(d) Adjustment for impact of adoption of FASB ASC 853 - Service Concession Arrangements. These types of capital equipment related expenditures at our service fee operated facilities were historically capitalized prior to adoption of this new accounting standard effective January 1, 2015 and are capitalized at facilities that we own.



(e) Includes certain other items that are added back under the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in Covanta Energy, LLC's credit agreement.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 5



Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Full Year Estimated 2019

2018

2017

2018

2017























(Unaudited, in millions)



Net cash provided by operating activities $ 91



$ 146



$ 238



$ 242



$230 - $260 Add: Changes in restricted funds - operating (a) (3)



(17)



4



1



10 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (b) (47)



(27)



(142)



(111)



(130 - 120) Free Cash Flow $ 41



$ 102



$ 100



$ 132



$120 - $145





(a) Adjustment for the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of adoption, the statement of cash flows explains the change during the period in the total of cash, cash equivalents, and amounts generally described as restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. Therefore, changes in restricted funds are eliminated in arriving at net cash, cash equivalents and restricted funds provided by operating activities.





























(b) Purchases of property, plant and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Capital expenditures that primarily maintain existing facilities are classified as maintenance capital expenditures. The following table provides the components of total purchases of property, plant and equipment:

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2018

2017

2018

2017



Maintenance capital expenditures $ (47)



$ (27)



$ (142)



$ (111)





Net maintenance capital expenditures paid but incurred in prior periods 9



5



(1)



5





Capital expenditures associated with construction

of Dublin EfW facility —



(26)



(22)



(117)





Capital expenditures associated with the New York

City MTS contract (4)



—



(13)



—





Capital expenditures associated with organic growth initiatives (6)



(7)



(24)



(37)





Total capital expenditures associated with growth investments (c) (10)



(33)



(59)



(154)





Capital expenditures associated with property insurance events —



(4)



(4)



(17)





Total purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (48)



$ (59)



$ (206)



$ (277)

























(c) Total growth investments represents investments in growth opportunities, including organic growth initiatives, technology, business development, and other similar expenditures.









Capital expenditures associated with growth investments $ (10)



$ (33)



$ (59)



$ (154)





UK business development projects (1)



(1)



(5)



(3)





Investment in equity affiliate (16)



—



(16)



—





Asset and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



—



(50)



(17)





Total growth investments $ (27)



$ (34)



$ (130)



$ (174)







Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 6 Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted EPS









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017





















(Unaudited) Diluted Earnings Per Share:

$ 0.07



$ 1.01



$ 1.15



$ 0.44

Reconciling Items (a)

(0.03)



(0.92)



(1.25)



(0.81)

Adjusted EPS

$ 0.04



$ 0.09



$ (0.10)



$ (0.37)



















(a) For details related to the Reconciling Items, see Exhibit 6A of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 6A Reconciling Items









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017





















(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts) Reconciling Items















Impairment charges (a)

$ —



$ 1



$ 86



$ 2

(Gain) loss on sale of business ⁽ᵃ⁾

—



—



(217)



6

Property insurance recoveries, net

(11)



—



(18)



(2)

Severance and reorganization costs

—



—



5



1

Loss on extinguishment of debt (a)

12



71



15



84

Effect of foreign exchange loss on indebtedness

2



—



3



(2)

Other

(1)



1



(1)



1

Total Reconciling Items, pre-tax

2



73



(127)



90

Pro forma income tax impact (b)

(1)



1



(19)



(4)

Impact of New Jersey state tax law change

(5)



—



(19)



—

Grantor trust activity

—



(11)



—



(9)

Impact of federal tax reform rate change (c)

—



(204)



—



(204)

Transition tax (c)

—



21



—



21

Total Reconciling Items, net of tax

$ (4)



$ (120)



$ (165)



$ (106)

Diluted Per Share Impact

$ (0.03)



$ (0.92)



$ (1.25)



$ (0.81)

Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

133



131



132



131



















(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release. (b) We calculate the federal and state tax impact of each item using the statutory federal tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017 and

applicable state rates. (c) For additional information, see Exhibit 1 - Note (b) of this Press Release.