Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results And Affirms 2019 Guidance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, reported financial results today for the three months ended March 31, 2019.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018









(Unaudited, $ in millions) Revenue $453

$458 Net income $5

$201 Adjusted EBITDA $84

$100 Net cash provided by operating activities $37

$3 Free Cash Flow $6

$(52) Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

Key Highlights

Affirming 2019 guidance

Reached financial close on Rookery project in the UK

Began operations at Manhattan Marine Transfer Station

"The year is off to a strong start, both operationally and strategically, and we are affirming our full-year financial outlook today," said Covanta's President and CEO Stephen J. Jones. "On the strategic front, we are making steady progress in our partnership with the Green Investment Group, achieving another important milestone in Q1 with the Rookery project reaching financial close. With two of our four advanced UK development projects now in construction, we are well on our way towards our goal of generating $40 to $50 million in annual Free Cash Flow from this pipeline. Domestically, we commenced operations at the Manhattan Marine Transfer Station, continued execution of our fleet optimization program, and benefited from stronger waste disposal prices and profiled waste revenue. Through these and other efforts, Covanta is becoming a more efficient and profitable company, and I am pleased with our progress and excited about the opportunities."

More detail on our first quarter results can be found in the exhibits to this release and in our first quarter 2019 earnings presentation found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

2019 Guidance

The Company affirmed guidance for 2019 for the following key metrics:

(In millions) Metric 2019

Guidance Range (1) 2018

Actual Adjusted EBITDA $440 - $465 $457 Free Cash Flow $120 - $145 $100 (1) For additional information on the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by operating activities, see Exhibit 5 of this press release. Guidance as of April 25, 2019.

Exhibit 1 Covanta Holding Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018











(Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUE:







Waste and service revenue

$ 327



$ 312

Energy revenue

94



100

Recycled metals revenue

21



24

Other operating revenue

11



22

Total operating revenue

453



458

OPERATING EXPENSE:







Plant operating expense

359



345

Other operating expense, net

17



8

General and administrative expense

30



31

Depreciation and amortization expense

55



54

Total operating expense

461



438

Operating (loss) income

(8)



20

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:







Interest expense

(36)



(38)

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a)

50



210

Other income, net

1



—

Total other income

15



172

Income before income tax (expense) benefit and equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

7



192

Income tax (expense) benefit

(2)



9

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

—



—

Net income

$ 5



$ 201











Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:







Basic

131



130

Diluted

133



132











Earnings Per Share:







Basic

$ 0.04



$ 1.55

Diluted

$ 0.03



$ 1.53











Cash Dividend Declared Per Share

$ 0.25



$ 0.25











(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Exhibit 2 Covanta Holding Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited)



ASSETS (In millions, except per share amounts) Current:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 88



$ 58

Restricted funds held in trust 31



39

Receivables (less allowances of $7 and $8, respectively) 292



338

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79



62

Assets held for sale —



2

Total Current Assets 490



499

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,511



2,514

Restricted funds held in trust 7



8

Intangible assets, net 274



279

Goodwill 321



321

Other assets 282



222

Total Assets $ 3,885



$ 3,843

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 15



$ 15

Current portion of project debt 10



19

Accounts payable 67



76

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 306



333

Total Current Liabilities 398



443

Long-term debt 2,393



2,327

Project debt 131



133

Deferred income taxes 382



378

Other liabilities 127



75

Total Liabilities 3,431



3,356

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 10 shares; none issued and outstanding) —



—

Common stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 250 shares; issued 136 shares, outstanding 131 shares) 14



14

Additional paid-in capital 841



841

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36)



(33)

Accumulated deficit (365)



(334)

Treasury stock, at par —



(1)

Total Equity 454



487

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,885



$ 3,843



Exhibit 3 Covanta Holding Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018









(Unaudited, in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 5



$ 201

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 55



54

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs 1



2

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a) (50)



(210)

Stock-based compensation expense 8



9

Deferred income taxes 1



(3)

Other, net —



(12)

Change in working capital, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions 16



(39)

Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 1



1

Net cash provided by operating activities 37



3

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (52)



(81)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 2



(4)

Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of restricted cash 26



111

Property insurance proceeds —



7

Payment of indemnification claim related to sale of asset —



(7)

Investment in equity affiliate (3)



—

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (27)



26

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 220



170

Payments on long-term debt (3)



(1)

Payments on revolving credit facility (151)



(228)

Payments on equipment financing capital leases (1)



(1)

Payments on project debt (10)



(10)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders (35)



(33)

Payment of insurance premium financing (7)



(7)

Other, net (2)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11



(110)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents —



3

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21



(78)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 105



194

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 126



$ 116









(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Exhibit 4 Covanta Holding Corporation Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018













(Unaudited, in millions) Net income

$ 5



$ 201

Depreciation and amortization expense

55



54

Interest expense

36



38

Income tax expense (benefit)

2



(9)

Net gain on sale of businesses and investments (a)

(50)



(210)

Property insurance recoveries, net

—



(7)

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (b)

13



12

Debt service billings in excess of revenue recognized

—



1

Business development and transaction costs

—



2

Severance and reorganization costs

3



2

Stock-based compensation expense

8



9

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated investments 6



4

Other (c)

6



3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 84



$ 100

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (b)

(13)



(12)

Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest

(47)



(33)

Cash paid for taxes, net

(1)



—

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated investments (6)



(4)

Adjustment for working capital and other

20



(48)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 37



$ 3







(a) During the three months ended March 31, 2019, we recorded a $57 million gain related to the Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility development project and a $9 million loss related to the pending divestiture of our Springfield and Pittsfield EfW facilities.





During the three months ended March 31, 2018, we recorded a $204 million gain on the sale of 50% of our Dublin project to our joint venture with Green Investment Group and $6 million gain on the sale of our remaining interests in China.



(b) Adjustment for impact of adoption of FASB ASC 853 - Service Concession Arrangements. These types of capital equipment related expenditures at our service fee operated facilities were historically capitalized prior to adoption of this new accounting standard effective January 1, 2015 and are capitalized at facilities that we own.



(c) Includes certain other items that are added back under the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in Covanta Energy, LLC's credit agreement.

Exhibit 5 Covanta Holding Corporation Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Full Year

Estimated

2019

2019

2018















(Unaudited, in millions)



Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37



$ 3



$230 - $260 Add: Changes in restricted funds - operating (a) —



(10)



10 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (b) (31)



(45)



(130 - 120) Free Cash Flow $ 6



$ (52)



$120 - $145





(a) Adjustment for the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of adoption,

the statement of cash flows explains the change during the period in the total of cash, cash equivalents,

and amounts generally described as restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. Therefore, changes in

restricted funds are eliminated in arriving at net cash, cash equivalents and restricted funds provided by

operating activities.





















(b) Purchases of property, plant and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Capital expenditures

that primarily maintain existing facilities are classified as maintenance capital expenditures. The following table

provides the components of total purchases of property, plant and equipment:













Three Months Ended

March 31,





2019

2018



Maintenance capital expenditures $ (31)



$ (45)





Net maintenance capital expenditures paid but incurred in prior periods (6)



(7)





Capital expenditures associated with construction of Dublin EfW facility —



(17)





Capital expenditures associated with the New York City MTS contract (11)



—





Capital expenditures associated with organic growth initiatives (4)



(8)





Total capital expenditures associated with growth investments (c) (15)



(25)





Capital expenditures associated with property insurance events —



(4)





Total purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (52)



$ (81)

















(c) Total growth investments represents investments in growth opportunities, including organic growth initiatives,

technology, business development, and other similar expenditures.



Capital expenditures associated with growth investments $ (15)



$ (25)





UK business development projects (1)



—





Investment in equity affiliate (3)



—





Asset and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 2



(5)





Total growth investments $ (17)



$ (30)







Covanta Holding Corporation





Exhibit 6 Supplemental Information







(Unaudited, $ in millions)











Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018 REVENUE:







Waste and service revenue:







EfW tip fees

$ 149



$ 153

EfW service fees

117



99

Environmental services (a)

32



32

Municipal services (b)

48



45

Other (c)

7



8

Intercompany (d)

(26)



(26)

Total waste and service

327



312

Energy revenue:







Energy sales

81



87

Capacity

13



13

Total energy

94



100

Recycled metals revenue:







Ferrous

11



15

Non-ferrous

9



9

Total recycled metals

21



24

Other revenue (e)

11



22

Total revenue

$ 453



$ 458











OPERATING EXPENSE:







Plant operating expense:







Plant maintenance

$ 95



$ 90

Other plant operating expense

264



255

Total plant operating expense

359



345

Other operating expense

17



8

General and administrative

30



31

Depreciation and amortization

55



54

Total operating expense

$ 461



$ 438











Operating (loss) income

$ (8)



$ 20











(a) Includes the operation of material processing facilities and related services provided by our Covanta Environmental Solutions business. (b) Consists of transfer stations and the transportation component of our NYC Marine Transfer Station contract. (c) Includes waste brokerage, debt service and other revenue not directly related to EfW waste processing activities. (d) Consists of elimination of intercompany transactions primarily relating to transfer stations. (e) Consists primarily of construction revenue.







Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.







