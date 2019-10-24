Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results And Affirms Guidance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, reported financial results today for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

(Unaudited, $ in millions)

Revenue

$465

$456

Net income (loss)

$14

$(27)

Adjusted EBITDA

$125

$122

Net cash provided by operating activities

$25

$84

Free Cash Flow

$22

$85

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

"Our third quarter results reflect solid operations and a strong waste market, which drove favorable year-over-year performance," said Covanta's President and CEO Stephen J. Jones. "Waste processing and energy production are tracking toward record levels this year, and we continue to push waste pricing, with same store tip fees up 4% in the quarter. While this has been a challenging year from a commodity price perspective, we remain focused on the areas we control, and I am very proud of our continued operational performance, as well as our progress on key strategic initiatives."

More detail on our third quarter results can be found in the exhibits to this release and in our third quarter 2019 earnings presentation found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com.

2019 Guidance
The Company affirmed 2019 guidance for the following key metrics:

(In millions)

Metric

2019 Guidance

2018
Actual

Adjusted EBITDA

$420 - $445

$457

Free Cash Flow

$120 - $145

$100

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

Guidance as of October 24, 2019.

Conference Call Information
Covanta will host a conference call at 8:30 AM (Eastern) on Friday, October 25, 2019 to discuss its third quarter results.

The conference call will begin with prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question and answer session.  To participate, please dial 1-833-238-7947 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.  If calling outside of the United States, please dial 1-647-689-4195. Please request the "Covanta Holding Corporation Earnings Conference Call" when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.  A presentation will be made available during the call and will be found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com.

An archived webcast will be available two hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com.

About Covanta
Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions.  Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste ("EfW") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Covanta Holding Corporation and its subsidiaries ("Covanta") or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements.  For additional information see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements at the end of the Exhibits.

Covanta Holding Corporation


Exhibit 1

Consolidated Statements of Operations










Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018











(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)

OPERATING REVENUE:







Waste and service revenue

$

353

$

332

$

1,039

$

977

Energy revenue

81

81

247

257

Recycled metals revenue

19

23

61

72

Other operating revenue

12

20

38

62

Total operating revenue

465

456

1,385

1,368

OPERATING EXPENSE:







Plant operating expense

325

308

1,038

987

Other operating expense, net

10

17

43

44

General and administrative expense

29

27

90

85

Depreciation and amortization expense

55

53

165

162

Impairment charges (a)

2

49

3

86

Total operating expense

421

454

1,339

1,364

Operating income

44

2

46

4

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:







Interest expense

(36)

(37)

(108)

(111)

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a)

1

7

49

217

Loss on extinguishment of debt (a)



(3)



(3)

Other (expense) income, net

(1)



1

(1)

Total other (expense) income

(36)

(33)

(58)

102

Income (loss) before income tax benefit and equity in net income 
     from unconsolidated investments

8

(31)

(12)

106

Income tax benefit

5

3

6

34

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

1

1

4

3

Net income (loss)

$

14

$

(27)

$

(2)

$

143









Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:







Basic

131

130

131

130

Diluted

133

130

131

132









Earnings (Loss) Per Share:







Basic

$

0.11

$

(0.21)

$

(0.02)

$

1.10

Diluted

$

0.10

$

(0.21)

$

(0.02)

$

1.09









Cash Dividend Declared Per Share

$

0.25

$

0.25

$

0.75

$

0.75

(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Exhibit 2

Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of

September 30,
 2019

December 31,
 2018





(Unaudited)

ASSETS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Current:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

65

$

58

Restricted funds held in trust

25

39

Receivables (less allowances of $8 and $8, respectively)

307

338

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

78

64

Total Current Assets

475

499

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,465

2,514

Restricted funds held in trust

8

8

Intangible assets, net

263

279

Goodwill

321

321

Other assets

266

222

Total Assets

$

3,798

$

3,843

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current:


Current portion of long-term debt

$

16

$

15

Current portion of project debt

8

19

Accounts payable

63

76

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

252

333

Total Current Liabilities

339

443

Long-term debt

2,457

2,327

Project debt

126

133

Deferred income taxes

372

378

Other liabilities

127

75

Total Liabilities

3,421

3,356

Equity:


Preferred stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 10 shares; none issued and 
     outstanding)




Common stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 250 shares; issued 136 shares, 
     outstanding 131 shares)

14

14

Additional paid-in capital

853

841

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(51)

(33)

Accumulated deficit

(439)

(334)

Treasury stock, at par



(1)

Total Equity

377

487

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

3,798

$

3,843

Covanta Holding Corporation

Exhibit 3

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow



Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018





(Unaudited, in millions)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


Net (loss) income

$

(2)

$

143

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization expense

165

162

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs

3

4

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a)

(49)

(217)

Impairment charges (a)

3

86

Loss on extinguishment of debt (a)



3

Stock-based compensation expense

20

18

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

(4)

(3)

Deferred income taxes

(9)

(32)

Dividends from unconsolidated investments

5

1

Other, net

5

(5)

Change in working capital, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions

(33)

(14)

Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net

8

1

Net cash provided by operating activities

112

147

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:


Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(121)

(158)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

2

(50)

Proceeds from the sale of assets, net of restricted cash

28

125

Property insurance proceeds



7

Payment of indemnification claim related to sale of asset



(7)

Investment in equity affiliate

(9)


Other, net

(1)

(4)

Net cash used in investing activities

(101)

(87)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt

75

765

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility

441

474

Payments on long-term debt

(12)

(532)

Payments on revolving credit facility

(375)

(713)

Payments on project debt

(16)

(21)

Payment of deferred financing costs

(1)

(9)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders

(100)

(98)

Payment of insurance premium financing

(20)

(20)

Other, net

(8)

(4)

Net cash used in financing activities

(16)

(158)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2)

2

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7)

(96)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

105

194

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

98

$

98




(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation


Exhibit 4

Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 
     to Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018











(Unaudited, in millions)

Net income (loss)

$

14

$

(27)

$

(2)

$

143

Depreciation and amortization expense

55

53

165

162

Interest expense

36

37

108

111

Income tax benefit

(5)

(3)

(6)

(34)

Impairment charges (a)

2

49

3

86

Net gain on sale of businesses and investments (b)

(1)

(7)

(49)

(217)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (c)



3



3

Property insurance recoveries, net







(7)

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (d)

8

5

28

28

Debt service billings in excess of revenue recognized

(1)

(1)

(1)


Business development and transaction costs

1

1

2

4

Severance and reorganization costs

2

1

6

5

Stock-based compensation expense

5

4

20

18

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated 
     investments

6

5

18

16

Other (e)

3

2

11

7

Adjusted EBITDA

$

125

$

122

$

303

$

325

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (d)

(8)

(5)

(28)

(28)

Cash paid for interest

(64)

(42)

(123)

(115)

Cash paid for taxes, net

(1)



(5)

(2)

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

(1)

(1)

(4)

(3)

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated 
     investments

(6)

(5)

(18)

(16)

Dividends from unconsolidated investments





5

1

Adjustment for working capital and other

(20)

15

(18)

(15)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

25

$

84

$

112

$

147

(a)

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, we identified an indicator of impairment associated with certain of our EfW facilities and recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $49 million and $86 million, respectively, to reduce the carrying value of the facilities to their estimated fair value.

(b)

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we recorded a $57 million gain related to the Rookery South Energy Recovery Facility development project and a $11 million loss related to the divestiture of our Springfield and Pittsfield EfW facilities.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, we recorded a $7 million gain on the sale of our equity interests in a hydroelectric facility. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018 we recorded a $204 million gain on the sale of 50% of our Dublin project to our joint venture with the Green Investment Group Limited and a $6 million gain on the sale of our remaining interests in China.

(c)

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, we recorded a $3 million loss related to the refinancing of our tax-exempt bonds.

(d)

Adjustment for impact of adoption of FASB ASC 853 - Service Concession Arrangements. These types of capital equipment related expenditures at our service fee operated facilities were historically capitalized prior to adoption of this new accounting standard effective January 1, 2015 and are capitalized at facilities that we own.

(e)

Includes certain other items that are added back under the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in Covanta Energy, LLC's credit agreement.

Covanta Holding Corporation



Exhibit 5

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Full Year
Estimated 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018











(Unaudited, in millions)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

25

$

84

$

112

$

147

$225 - $255

Add: Changes in restricted funds - operating (a)

13

18

18

7

15 - 20

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (b)

(16)

(17)

(81)

(95)

(130 - 120)

Free Cash Flow

$

22

$

85

$

49

$

59

$120 - $145



(a)  Adjustment for the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of 
       adoption, the statement of cash flows explains the change during the period in the total of cash, cash 
       equivalents, and amounts generally described as restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. Therefore, 
       changes in restricted funds are eliminated in arriving at net cash, cash equivalents and restricted funds 
       provided by operating activities.














(b)   Purchases of property, plant and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Capital 
        expenditures that primarily maintain existing facilities are classified as maintenance capital 
        expenditures. The following table provides the components of total purchases of property, plant and 
        equipment:








Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Maintenance capital expenditures

$

(16)

$

(17)

$

(81)

$

(95)


Net maintenance capital expenditures paid but 
   incurred in prior periods

(1)

2

(7)

(10)


Capital expenditures associated with construction 
     of Dublin EfW facility



(1)



(22)


Capital expenditures associated with the New York 
     City MTS contract

(2)

(9)

(19)

(9)


Capital expenditures associated with organic 
     growth initiatives

(9)

(3)

(14)

(18)


Total capital expenditures associated with growth 
   investments (c)

(11)

(13)

(33)

(49)


Capital expenditures associated with property 
   insurance events







(4)


Total purchases of property, plant and equipment

$

(28)

$

(28)

$

(121)

$

(158)












(c)  Total growth investments represents investments in growth opportunities, including organic growth 
       initiatives, technology, business development, and other similar expenditures.




Capital expenditures associated with growth 
     investments

$

(11)

$

(13)

$

(33)

$

(49)


UK business development projects



(3)

(1)

(4)


Investment in equity affiliate

(1)



(9)




Asset and business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(46)

2

(50)


Total growth investments

$

(12)

$

(62)

$

(41)

$

(103)


Covanta Holding Corporation


Exhibit 6

Supplemental Information



(Unaudited, $ in millions)










Three Months Ended
September 30,


2019

2018

REVENUE:



Waste and service revenue:



EfW tip fees

$

163

$

155

EfW service fees

114

104

Environmental services (a)

36

36

Municipal services (b)

64

55

Other (c)

8

9

Intercompany (d)

(34)

(27)

Total waste and service

353

332

Energy revenue:



Energy sales

66

67

Capacity

9

13

Other (e)

6


Total energy

81

81

Recycled metals revenue:



Ferrous

11

14

Non-ferrous

8

9

Total recycled metals

19

23

Other revenue (f)

12

20

Total revenue

$

465

$

456





OPERATING EXPENSE:



Plant operating expense:



Plant maintenance

$

62

$

55

Other plant operating expense

262

253

Total plant operating expense

325

308

Other operating expense

10

17

General and administrative

29

27

Depreciation and amortization

55

53

Impairment charges

2

49

Total operating expense

$

421

$

454





Operating income

$

44

$

2





Plus: impairment charges

2

49

Operating income excluding impairment charges

$

46

$

51





(a) Includes the operation of material processing facilities and related services provided by our Covanta Environmental Solutions business.

(b) Consists of transfer stations and the transportation component of our NYC Marine Transfer Station contract.

(c) Includes waste brokerage, debt service and other revenue not directly related to EfW waste processing activities.

(d) Consists of elimination of intercompany transactions primarily relating to transfer stations.

(e) Primarily components of wholesale load serving revenue not included in Energy sales line, such as transmission and ancillaries.

(f) Consists primarily of construction revenue.

Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.

Covanta Holding Corporation







Exhibit 7

Revenue and Operating Income Changes - Q3 2018 to Q3 2019





(Unaudited, $ in millions)


























Contract Transitions (b)






Q3 2018

Organic
Growth (a)

%

Waste

Transactions (c)

Total
Changes

Q3 2019

REVENUE:












Waste and service:












EfW tip fees

$

155

$

10

6.5

%

$

4

$

(6)

$

8

$

163

EfW service fees

104

2

2.2

%

(5)

13

10

114

Environmental services

36



%







36

Municipal services

55

3

5.7

%



6

9

64

Other revenue

9

1

6.2

%

(1)





8

Intercompany

(27)

(5)





(1)

(6)

(34)

Total waste and service

332

11

3.4

%

(1)

11

21

353

Energy:












Energy sales

67

(2)

(3.1)

%

2

(1)

(1)

66

Capacity

13

(3)

(26.4)

%





(4)