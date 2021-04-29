Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2021 First Quarter Results and Increases 2021 Guidance

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, reported financial results today for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020









(Unaudited, $ in millions) Revenue $498

$468 Net income (loss) $2

$(32) Adjusted EBITDA $106

$97 Net cash provided by operating activities $52

$61 Free Cash Flow $19

$18



Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

Key Highlights

Strong first quarter operating results including 4% year-over-year WtE tip fee price growth

Metals prices significantly higher year-over-year on improving demand and tight market supply

Increasing 2021 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Initiating overhead cost rationalization program for $30 million in annual savings by 2023

in annual savings by 2023 Establishing long-term financial outlook:

Adjusted EBITDA of $600 million and Free Cash Flow of $250 million by 2024

and Free Cash Flow of by 2024

Leverage ratio below 5x by end of 2022

"Covanta is off to a great start operationally, and with strong waste and metals markets, improved visibility on waste-to-energy plant production for the balance of the year, and continued focus on cost control, we are confidently raising our guidance for 2021," said Michael Ranger, President and CEO. "I am also pleased to announce the first definitive steps in our strategic review process. We are instituting a comprehensive overhead cost rationalization program to rightsize the level of support required for the business. In addition, we continue to explore third party interest in discrete assets and develop plans to address underperforming operations. With our new UK projects coming online over the next three years, including Rookery in Q1 next year, and planned cost improvements, we have a high degree of visibility to meaningful growth from drivers under our control, which translates to a compelling outlook for cash generation."

More detail on our first quarter results can be found in the exhibits to this release and in our first quarter 2021 earnings presentation found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com .

2021 Guidance

The Company increased its guidance for 2021 for the following key metrics:

($ in millions) 2021 Guidance Range

Metric New Previous 2020 Actual Adjusted EBITDA $460 - $480 $435 - $465 $424 Free Cash Flow $125 - $155 $100 - $140 $93



Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

Guidance as of April 30, 2021.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Exhibit 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021

2020 (a)











(Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUE:







Waste revenue

$ 343



$ 340

Energy revenue

104



93

Materials sales revenue

36



17

Services revenue

15



18

Total operating revenue

498



468

OPERATING EXPENSE:







Cost of operations

398



371

Other operating expense, net

(4)



2

General and administrative expense

33



30

Depreciation and amortization expense

57



58

Impairment charges (b)

—



19

Total operating expense

484



480

Operating income (loss)

14



(12)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):







Interest expense

(31)



(34)

Net gain on sale of business and investments (b)

—



9

Other expense

—



(1)

Total other expense

(31)



(26)

Loss before income tax benefit and equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

(17)



(38)

Income tax benefit

18



5

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

1



1

Net income (loss)

$ 2



$ (32)











Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:







Basic

132



131

Diluted

137



131











Income (Loss) Per Share







Basic

$ 0.02



$ (0.24)

Diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.24)











Cash Dividend Declared Per Share

$ 0.08



$ 0.25





(a) As revised for new financial statement presentation, see Exhibit 8 of this Press Release for further information. (b) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation



Exhibit 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets















March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020









(Unaudited)



ASSETS (In millions, except per share amounts) Current:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 56



$ 55

Restricted funds held in trust 10



11

Receivables (less allowances of $7 and $8, respectively) 233



260

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98



117

Total Current Assets 397



443

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,405



2,421

Restricted funds held in trust 6



6

Intangible assets, net 232



237

Goodwill 302



302

Other assets 300



297

Total Assets $ 3,642



$ 3,706

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 27



$ 18

Current portion of project debt 9



9

Accounts payable 68



75

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 270



303

Total Current Liabilities 374



405

Long-term debt 2,411



2,396

Project debt 115



116

Deferred income taxes 338



362

Other liabilities 114



117

Total Liabilities 3,352



3,396

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 10 shares; none issued and outstanding) —



—

Common stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 250 shares; issued 136 shares,

outstanding 133 shares) 14



14

Additional paid-in capital 883



882

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44)



(32)

Accumulated deficit (563)



(554)

Treasury stock, at par —



—

Total Equity 290



310

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,642



$ 3,706



Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow







Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020









(Unaudited, in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income (loss) $ 2



$ (32)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 57



58

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs 1



1

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a) —



(9)

Impairment charges (a) —



19

Stock-based compensation expense 9



8

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments (1)



(1)

Deferred income taxes (20)



(6)

Other, net (3)



3

Change in working capital 7



20

Net cash provided by operating activities 52



61

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (43)



(43)

Proceeds from asset sales —



3

Investment in equity affiliates (1)



(10)

Other, net (1)



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (45)



(51)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt —



9

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 97



181

Payments on long-term debt (5)



(4)

Payments on revolving credit facility (69)



(146)

Payments on project debt (1)



(1)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders (11)



(34)

Payment of insurance premium financing (9)



(8)

Other, net (8)



(5)

Net cash used in financing activities (6)



(8)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)



(1)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



1

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 72



63

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 72



$ 64











(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation

Exhibit 4 Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to

Adjusted EBITDA













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021

2020











(Unaudited, in millions) Net income (loss)

$ 2



$ (32)

Depreciation and amortization expense

57



58

Interest expense

31



34

Income tax benefit

(18)



(5)

Impairment charges (a)

—



19

Net gain on sale of businesses and investments (b)

—



(9)

Gain on sale of assets

(1)



—

Accretion expense

1



1

Business development and transaction costs

2



—

Severance and reorganization costs

4



—

Stock-based compensation expense

9



8

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated investments

7



6

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (c)

14



14

Other (d)

(2)



3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 106



$ 97







(a) During the three months ended March 31, 2020, we recorded a $19 million non-cash impairment charge related to our Covanta Environmental Solutions reporting unit. (b) During the three months ended March 31, 2020, we recorded a $9 million gain related to the Newhurst Energy Recovery Facility development project. (c) Adjustment for capital equipment related expenditures at our service fee operated facilities which are capitalized at facilities that we own. (d) Added back under the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in Covanta Energy, LLC's credit agreement.





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021

2020











(Unaudited, in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 52



$ 61

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (a)

14



14

Cash paid for interest

52



39

Cash paid for taxes

1



1

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

1



1

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated investments

7



6

Adjustments for working capital and other

(21)



(25)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 106



$ 97





(a) See Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation above - Note (c).

Covanta Holding Corporation

Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021

2020











(Unaudited, in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 52



$ 61

Add: Changes in restricted funds - operating (a)

—



(2)

Less: Software implementation expenditures (b)

—



(1)

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (c)

(33)



(40)

Free Cash Flow

$ 19



$ 18



(a) Adjustment for the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of adoption, the statement

of cash flows explains the change during the period in the total of cash, cash equivalents, and amounts generally described as

restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. Therefore, changes in restricted funds are eliminated in arriving at net cash, cash

equivalents and restricted funds provided by operating activities.

(b) Due to the adoption of ASU 2018-15 effective January 1, 2020, these expenditures, previously included in Maintenance capital

expenditures above and Purchases of property, plant and equipment on our consolidated statement of cash flows, are now included

in Other, net in the investing section of our consolidated statement of cash flows.









(c) Purchases of property, plant and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Capital expenditures that primarily

maintain existing facilities are classified as maintenance capital expenditures. The following table provides the components

of total purchases of property, plant and equipment:



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020











(Unaudited, in millions) Maintenance capital expenditures

$ (33)



$ (40)

Net maintenance capital expenditures paid but incurred in prior periods

(9)



5











Total ash processing system

(1)



(8)

Total capital expenditures associated with growth investments (d)

(1)



(8)

Total purchases of property, plant and equipment

$ (43)



$ (43)











(d) Total growth investments represents investments in growth opportunities, including organic growth initiatives, technology,

business development, and other similar expenditures, net of third party loans collateralized by unconsolidated project equity: Capital expenditures associated with growth investments

$ (1)



$ (8)

UK business development projects

—



(1)

Investment in equity affiliate

(1)



(10)

Less: Third party project loan proceeds collateralized by project equity

—



9

Total growth investments

$ (2)



$ (10)





Covanta Holding Corporation



Exhibit 6 Supplemental Information (Unaudited, $ in millions)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 REVENUE:





Waste:





Tip fees $ 159



$ 161

Service fees 123



119

Waste to energy processing 282



279

Materials processing and recycling 25



22

Waste handling and disposal 67



67

Intercompany (30)



(28)

Total waste revenue 343



340

Energy:





Energy sales 76



77

Capacity 10



10

Wholesale load serving (1) 11



4

Renewable energy credits and other 7



2

Total energy revenue 104



93

Materials sales:





Ferrous 22



10

Non-ferrous 13



7

Other Materials —



—

Total materials sales revenue 36



17

Services revenue 15



18

Total revenue $ 498



$ 468









OPERATING EXPENSE:





Cost of operations:





Wages & benefits $ 125



$ 122

Maintenance 105



92

Other operating costs 167



157

Cost of operations 398



371

Other operating expense, net (4)



2

General and administrative 33



30

Depreciation and amortization 57



58

Impairments —



19

Total operating expense $ 484



480









Operating income (loss) $ 14



$ (12)









Plus impairment charges —



19

Operating income excluding impairment charges $ 14



$ 7











(1) Includes wholesale energy load serving revenue not included in Energy sales line, such as transmission and ancillaries.

Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.

Covanta Holding Corporation



Exhibit 7 Operating Metrics





(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 WtE Waste





Tons: (in millions)





Tip fees- contracted 1.95



2.08

Tip fees- uncontracted 0.59



0.58

Service fees 2.52



2.62

Total tons 5.06



5.28

Tip Fee revenue per ton:





Tip fees- contracted $ 57.22



$ 54.04

Tip fees- uncontracted $ 80.24



$ 82.87

Average tip fees $ 62.54



$ 60.36

WtE Energy





Energy sales: (MWh in millions)





Contracted 0.49



0.51

Hedged 0.82



0.82

Market 0.25



0.30

Total energy 1.56



1.64

Market sales by geography: (MWh in millions)





PJM East 0.1



0.1

NEPOOL —



0.1

NYISO 0.1



—

Other 0.1



0.1

Revenue per MWh (excludes capacity and other energy revenue):





Contracted $ 68.12



$ 66.32

Hedged $ 43.37



$ 45.68

Market $ 26.68



$ 19.15

Average revenue per MWh $ 48.52



$ 47.27

Materials sales





Tons Recovered: (in thousands)





Ferrous 114.1



103.1

Non-ferrous 10.6



12.0

Tons Sold: (in thousands)





Ferrous 104.2



90.6

Non-ferrous 8.0



7.5

Revenue per ton:





Ferrous $ 213



$ 115

Non-ferrous $ 1,656



$ 900











Note: Waste volume includes solid tons only. Materials and energy volume are presented net of client revenue sharing. Steam sales are converted to MWh equivalent at an assumed average rate of 11 klbs of steam / MWh. Hedged energy sales includes the energy component of wholesale load serving. Uncontracted energy sales include sales under PPAs that are based on market prices.







Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.







Covanta Holding Corporation

















Exhibit 8 Supplemental Information - Income (Loss) from Operations (Unaudited, $ in millions)

























Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 REVENUE:





























Waste:





























Tip fees $ 161



$ 158



$ 168



$ 164



$ 149



$ 162



$ 163



$ 164

Service fees 119



115



119



117



118



117



116



119

Waste to energy processing 279



273



287



282



267



279



279



283

Materials processing and recycling 22



19



22



23



20



24



23



24

Waste handling and disposal 67



72



81



73



57



75



77



69

Intercompany (28)



(28)



(31)



(31)



(26)



(28)



(33)



(29)

Total waste revenue (1) (3) 340



337



358



347



319



351



346



347

Energy:





























Energy sales 77



57



63



69



81



58



66



68

Capacity 10



10



10



10



13



12



9



9

Wholesale load serving 4



9



17



12



—



2



6



4

Renewable energy credits and other 2



2



3



2



—



—



—



—

Total energy revenue 93



78



93



93



94



72



81



82

Materials sales:





























Ferrous 10



10



12



15



11



13



11



10

Non-ferrous 7



9



9



9



9



8



8



14

Other Materials —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total materials sales revenue (2)(3) 17



20



21



24



21



21



20



24

Services revenue (1)(4) 18



19



19



27



19



23



18



32

Total revenue $ 468



$ 454



$ 491



$ 491



$ 453



$ 467



$ 465



$ 485

































OPERATING EXPENSE:





























Cost of operations:





























Wages & benefits $ 122



$ 111



$ 118



$ 126



$ 120



$ 116



$ 115



$ 120

Maintenance 92



81



66



88



96



83



63



68

Other operating costs 157



159



174



173



154



170



156



166

Cost of operations (5) 371



351



358



387



370



369



334



354

Other operating expense, net (5) 2



2



2



(2)



5



1



1



(1)

General and administrative 30



27



27



37



31



31



29



33

Depreciation and amortization 58



56



54



56



55



55



55



56

Impairments 19



—



—



—



—



1



2



(1)

Total operating expense $ 480



$ 436



$ 441



$ 478



$ 461



$ 457



$ 421



$ 441

Operating (loss) income $ (12)



$ 18



$ 50



$ 13



$ (8)



$ 10



$ 44



$ 44











Plus: impairment charges 19



—



—



—



—



1



2



(1)

Operating income (loss) excluding impairment charges $ 7



$ 18



$ 50



$ 13



$ (8)



$ 11



$ 46



$ 43





Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.

(1) Reflects reclassification of certain services performed by CES from the former Waste and service revenue category to the new Services revenue category. (2) Reflects reclassification of the former Recycled metals revenue category to the new Materials sales revenue category. (3) Reflects reclassification of E-waste recycling revenue from the former Waste and service revenue category to the new Materials sales revenue category. (4) Reflects reclassification of construction related revenue from the former Other operating revenue category to the new Services revenue category. (5) Expense classified under the former Plant operating expense category is now included in the new Cost of operations category, which also reflects the reclassification of construction related expense from the Other operating expense, net category.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use a number of different financial measures, both United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP, in assessing the overall performance of our business. To supplement our assessment of results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use the measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as described below, and used in the tables above, are not intended as a substitute or as an alternative to net income, cash flow provided by operating activities or diluted earnings per share as indicators of our performance or liquidity or any other measures of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

The presentations of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures which management internally use to assess and evaluate the overall performance of its business and those of possible acquisition candidates, and highlight trends in the overall business.

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide additional ways of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results provide a more complete understanding of our core business. As we define it, Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for additional items subtracted from or added to net income including the effects of impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments, adjustments to exclude significant unusual or non-recurring items that are not directly related to our operating performance plus adjustments to capital type expenses for our service fee facilities in line with our credit agreements. We adjust for these items in our Adjusted EBITDA as our management believes that these items would distort their ability to efficiently view and assess our core operating trends. As larger parts of our business are conducted through unconsolidated investments, we adjust EBITDA for our proportionate share of the entity's depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and other adjustments to exclude significant unusual or non-recurring items that are not directly related to the entity's operating performance. in order to improve comparability to the Adjusted EBITDA of our wholly owned entities. We do not have control, nor have any legal claim to the portion of our unconsolidated investees' revenues and expenses allocable to our joint venture partners. As we do not control, but do exercise significant influence, we account for these unconsolidated investments in accordance with the equity method of accounting. Net income (losses) from these investments are reflected within our consolidated statements of operations in Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments. In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, we are providing information with respect to our Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, reconciled for each such period to net income and cash flow provided by operating activities, which are believed to be the most directly comparable measures under GAAP.

Our projections of the proportional contribution of our interests in joint ventures to our Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not based on GAAP net income/loss or cash flow provided by operating activities, respectively, and are anticipated to be adjusted to exclude the effects of events or circumstances in 2021 that are not representative or indicative of our results of operations and that are not currently determinable. Due to the uncertainty of the likelihood, amount and timing of any such adjusting items, we do not have information available to provide a quantitative reconciliation of projected net income/loss to an Adjusted EBITDA projection.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities, plus changes in operating restricted funds, less expenditures for software implementation and maintenance capital expenditures, which are capital expenditures primarily to maintain our existing facilities.

We use the non-GAAP measure of Free Cash Flow as a criterion of liquidity and performance-based components of employee compensation. We use Free Cash Flow as a measure of liquidity to determine amounts we can reinvest in our core businesses, such as amounts available to make acquisitions, invest in construction of new projects, make principal payments on debt, or amounts we can return to our stockholders through dividends and/or stock repurchases.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, we are providing information with respect to our Free Cash Flow for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, reconciled for each such period to cash flow provided by operating activities, which we believe to be the most directly comparable measure under GAAP.

