Covanta Holding Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, reported financial results today for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020









(Unaudited, $ in millions) Revenue $506

$454 Net loss $(19)

$(13) Adjusted EBITDA $110

$96 Net cash provided by operating activities $105

$94 Free Cash Flow $62

$62



Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures can be found in the exhibits to this press release.

Key Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA up $14 million (15%) year-over-year

(15%) year-over-year 8% year-over-year waste-to-energy tip fee price growth

Metals markets remain strong and energy markets improving

UK construction and commissioning activities on track

"We are seeing broad-based momentum in the business, as waste markets have recovered strongly and commodity prices continue to firm," said Michael Ranger, President and CEO. "Operationally, we are executing on plan, with the fleet running at high levels of availability and production following a successful spring outage season. With the announced transaction with EQT, we remain focused on our mission to provide sustainable waste and energy solutions for our customers and communities, and are excited about the opportunities for growth in the company's next chapter."

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance and Upcoming Investor Communication

In light of the announcement of a definitive agreement with EQT to purchase Covanta at $20.25 per share, the Company will no longer update forward looking guidance and will discontinue quarterly earnings conference calls. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions including approval by the majority of the holders of Covanta's outstanding common shares.

Discussion of Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $506 million, up $52 million as compared to the prior year period, driven by the following:

Waste revenue improved by $27 million , with growth in nearly all areas, including:

, with growth in nearly all areas, including: Tip fees up $11 million (7%) on higher prices;

(7%) on higher prices;

Service fees up $8 million (7%) primarily due to higher plant throughput; and

(7%) primarily due to higher plant throughput; and

Material processing and recycling revenue up $8 million with the strong recovery in demand in our environmental services business;

with the strong recovery in demand in our environmental services business; Energy revenue increased by $8 million due to higher market prices, increased electricity sales volumes and increased revenue from renewable energy credits; and

due to higher market prices, increased electricity sales volumes and increased revenue from renewable energy credits; and Materials sales increased by $18 million , with a $13 million increase in ferrous revenue on higher market prices and a $6 million increase in non-ferrous revenue due to both market prices and higher sales volume.

Total operating expenses were $481 million in the quarter, up $45 million over the prior year period, driven by the following:

Wages and benefits rose by $17 million , with normalized compensation costs compared to COVID-related cost mitigation actions taken in the second quarter of 2020 and higher accruals for incentive compensation based on financial performance;

, with normalized compensation costs compared to COVID-related cost mitigation actions taken in the second quarter of 2020 and higher accruals for incentive compensation based on financial performance; Maintenance expense increased by $8 million due to the timing of planned outage activity;

due to the timing of planned outage activity; Other operating costs increased by $14 million primarily related to higher waste volumes in the quarter, including higher costs for hauling, disposal, chemicals and reagents; and

primarily related to higher waste volumes in the quarter, including higher costs for hauling, disposal, chemicals and reagents; and General and administrative expense rose by $6 million , with the cost mitigation actions taken in the prior year period impacting the comparison.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $14 million to $110 million, driven primarily by higher waste and commodity prices, partially offset by higher costs compared to the prior year cost mitigation program and heavier planned maintenance expense.

Free Cash Flow was $62 million in the quarter, effectively unchanged compared to the prior year, as higher Adjusted EBITDA was offset primarily by higher planned maintenance capital expenditures.

The Company ended the quarter with $2.5 billion of net debt outstanding and a leverage ratio of 5.8x.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Where to Find Additional Information

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed merger between Covanta and affiliates of EQT Infrastructure. In connection with the proposed merger, Covanta intends to file a proxy statement with the SEC. SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Security holders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement (when available) and other documents filed by Covanta with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov . Free copies of the proxy statement, once available, and Covanta's other filings with the SEC, may also be obtained from the respective companies. Free copies of documents filed with the SEC by Covanta will be made available free of charge on Covanta's investor relations website at https://investors.covanta.com/ .

Participants in the Solicitation

Covanta and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Covanta's stockholders in respect of the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of Covanta is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021. Stockholders may obtain additional information regarding the interest of such participants by reading the proxy statement regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020





















(Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUE:















Waste revenue

$ 364



$ 337



$ 707



$ 677

Energy revenue

86



78



190



171

Materials sales revenue

38



20



74



37

Services revenue

18



19



33



37

Total operating revenue

506



454



1,004



922

OPERATING EXPENSE:















Cost of operations

390



351



788



722

Other operating expense, net

3



2



(1)



4

General and administrative expense

33



27



66



57

Depreciation and amortization expense

55



56



112



114

Impairment charges (a)

—



—



—



19

Total operating expense

481



436



965



916

Operating income

25



18



39



6

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME:















Interest expense

(32)



(34)



(63)



(68)

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a)

—



—



—



9

Other income (expense)

—



(1)



—



(2)

Total other expense

(32)



(35)



(63)



(61)

Loss before income tax benefit and equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

(7)



(17)



(24)



(55)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(12)



4



6



9

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

—



—



1



1

Net loss

$ (19)



$ (13)



$ (17)



$ (45)



















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

133



132



133



132

Diluted

133



132



133



132



















Loss Per Share















Basic

$ (0.14)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.34)

Diluted

$ (0.14)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.34)



















Cash Dividend Declared Per Share

$ 0.08



$ 0.08



$ 0.16



$ 0.33





(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets







June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020









(Unaudited)



ASSETS (In millions, except per share amounts) Current:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 54



$ 55

Restricted funds held in trust 8



11

Receivables (less allowances of $7 and $8, respectively) 242



260

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 85



117

Total Current Assets 389



443

Property, plant and equipment, net 2,398



2,421

Restricted funds held in trust 10



6

Intangible assets, net 227



237

Goodwill 303



302

Other assets 300



297

Total Assets $ 3,627



$ 3,706

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 27



$ 18

Current portion of project debt 9



9

Accounts payable 79



75

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 307



303

Total Current Liabilities 422



405

Long-term debt 2,375



2,396

Project debt 111



116

Deferred income taxes 346



362

Other liabilities 119



117

Total Liabilities 3,373



3,396

Equity:





Preferred stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 10 shares; none issued and outstanding) —



—

Common stock ($0.10 par value; authorized 250 shares; issued 136 shares, outstanding 133 shares and 132 shares, respectively) 14



14

Additional paid-in capital 892



882

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59)



(32)

Accumulated deficit (593)



(554)

Treasury stock, at par —



—

Total Equity 254



310

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,627



$ 3,706



Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow







Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020









(Unaudited, in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (17)



$ (45)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 112



114

Amortization of deferred debt financing costs 2



2

Net gain on sale of business and investments (a) —



(9)

Impairment charges (a) —



19

Stock-based compensation expense 18



14

Provision for expected credit losses —



1

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments (1)



(1)

Deferred income taxes (9)



(9)

Dividends from unconsolidated investments 4



3

Other, net (2)



3

Changes in working capital 47



62

Changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 3



1

Net cash provided by operating activities 157



155

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of property, plant and equipment (84)



(79)

Proceeds from asset sales —



3

Investment in equity affiliates (4)



(10)

Other, net (1)



(8)

Net cash used in investing activities (89)



(94)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt —



9

Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 179



256

Payments on long-term debt (9)



(9)

Payments on revolving credit facility (183)



(237)

Payments on project debt (5)



(5)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders (24)



(68)

Proceeds from related party note —



9

Payments of insurance premium financing (19)



(16)

Other, net (7)



(5)

Net cash used in financing activities (68)



(66)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(1)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(6)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 72



63

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 72



$ 57













(a) For additional information, see Exhibit 4 of this Press Release.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 4 Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Full Year

LTM



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

June 30, 2021





























(Unaudited, in millions)







Net loss

$ (19)



$ (13)



$ (17)



$ (45)



$ (28)



$ —

Depreciation and amortization expense

55



56



112



114



224



222

Interest expense

32



34



63



68



133



128

Income tax expense (benefit)

12



(4)



(6)



(9)



(18)



(15)

Impairment charges (a)

—



—



—



19



19



—

Net gain on sale of businesses and investments (b)

—



—



—



(9)



(26)



(17)

Loss on extinguishment of debt(c)

—



—



—



—



12



12

Property insurance recoveries, net

—



—



—



—



(1)



(1)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

—



2



(1)



2



12



—

Accretion expense

—



—



1



1



2



2

Business development and transaction costs

2



—



4



—



1



5

Severance and reorganization costs

1



1



5



1



5



9

Stock-based compensation expense

9



6



18



14



29



33

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated investments

6



6



13



12



24



25

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (d)

7



5



21



19



36



38

Other (e)

5



3



3



6



9



6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 110



$ 96



$ 216



$ 193



$ 424



$ 447







(a) During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded a $19 million non-cash impairment charge related to our Covanta Environmental Solutions reporting unit. (b) During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded a $9 million gain related to the Newhurst Energy Recovery Facility development project. During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a $26 million gain on the sale of business and investments comprised of a $9 million gain related to the Newhurst Energy Recovery Facility development project and a $17 million gain related to the Protos Energy Recovery Facility development project. (c) During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a $12 million loss on extinguishment of debt comprised of approximately $10 million related to the redemption of our 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 and approximately $1 million related to the refinancing of our tax-exempt bonds. (d) Adjustment for capital equipment related expenditures at our service fee operated facilities which are capitalized at facilities that we own. (e) Added back under the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in Covanta Energy, LLC's credit agreement.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020





















(Unaudited, in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 105



$ 94



$ 157



$ 155

Capital type expenditures at client owned facilities (a)

7



5



21



19

Cash paid for interest

8



9



60



48

Cash paid for taxes

1



—



2



1

Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments

—



—



1



1

Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated investments

6



6



13



12

Dividends from unconsolidated investments

(4)



(3)



(4)



(3)

Adjustments for working capital and other

(13)



(15)



(34)



(40)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 110



$ 96



$ 216



$ 193





(a) See Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation above - Note (c).

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Unaudited, in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 105



$ 94



$ 157



$ 155

Add: Changes in restricted funds - operating (a) (2)



—



(2)



(2)

Less: Software implementation expenditures (b) (1)



—



(1)



(1)

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (c) (40)



(32)



(73)



(72)

Free Cash Flow $ 62



$ 62



$ 81



$ 80



(a) Adjustment for the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-18 effective January 1, 2018. As a result of adoption, the statement of cash flows explains the change during the period in the total of cash, cash equivalents, and amounts generally described as restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. Therefore, changes in restricted funds are eliminated in arriving at net cash, cash equivalents and restricted funds provided by operating activities.

(b) Due to the adoption of ASU 2018-15 effective January 1, 2020, these expenditures, previously included in Maintenance capital expenditures above and Purchases of property, plant and equipment on our consolidated statement of cash flows, are now included in Other, net in the investing section of our consolidated statement of cash flows.















(c) Purchases of property, plant and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Capital expenditures that primarily maintain existing facilities are classified as maintenance capital expenditures. The following table provides the components of total purchases of property, plant and equipment:

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Unaudited, in millions) Maintenance capital expenditures $ (40)



$ (32)



$ (73)



$ (72)

Net maintenance capital expenditures paid but incurred in prior periods (1)



(3)



(10)



2

















Total ash processing system —



—



(1)



(8)

Capital expenditures associated with other organic growth initiatives —



(1)



—



(1)

Total capital expenditures associated with growth investments (d) —



(1)



(1)



(9)

Total purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (41)



$ (36)



$ (84)



$ (79)

















(d) Total growth investments represents investments in growth opportunities, including organic growth initiatives, technology, business development, and other similar expenditures, net of third party loans collateralized by unconsolidated project equity:















Capital expenditures associated with growth investments $ —



$ (1)



$ (1)



$ (9)

UK business development projects —



(8)



—



(9)

Investment in equity affiliate (3)



—



(4)



(10)

Less: Third party project loan proceeds collateralized by project equity —



—



—



9

Total growth investments $ (3)



$ (9)



$ (5)



$ (19)





Covanta Holding Corporation



Exhibit 6 Supplemental Information (Unaudited, $ in millions)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 REVENUE:





Waste:





Tip fees $ 169



$ 158

Service fees 123



115

Waste to energy processing 292



273

Materials processing and recycling 27



19

Waste handling and disposal 75



72

Intercompany (32)



(28)

Total waste revenue 364



337

Energy:





Energy sales 63



57

Capacity 11



10

Wholesale load serving (1) 6



9

Renewable energy credits and other 6



2

Total energy revenue 86



78

Materials sales:





Ferrous 23



10

Non-ferrous 15



9

Total materials sales revenue 38



20

Services revenue 18



19

Total revenue $ 506



$ 454









OPERATING EXPENSE:





Cost of operations:





Wages & benefits $ 128



$ 111

Maintenance 89



81

Other operating costs 173



159

Cost of operations 390



351

Other operating expense, net 3



2

General and administrative 33



27

Depreciation and amortization 55



56

Total operating expense $ 481



436









Operating income $ 25



$ 18









(1) Includes wholesale energy load serving revenue not included in Energy sales line, such as transmission and ancillaries.

Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.

Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 7 Operating Metrics





(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 WtE Waste





Tons: (in millions)





Tip fees- contracted 2.22



2.15

Tip fees- uncontracted 0.44



0.52

Service fees 2.56



2.51

Total tons 5.21



5.19

Tip Fee revenue per ton:





Tip fees- contracted $ 57.31



$ 54.37

Tip fees- uncontracted $ 97.06



$ 78.71

Average tip fees $ 63.71



$ 59.10

WtE Energy





Energy sales: (MWh in millions)





Contracted 0.49



0.48

Hedged 0.65



0.87

Market 0.48



0.18

Total energy 1.62



1.52

Market sales by geography: (MWh in millions)





PJM East 0.3



—

NEPOOL 0.1



—

NYISO —



—

Other 0.1



0.1

Revenue per MWh (excludes capacity and other energy revenue):





Contracted $ 70.45



$ 69.06

Hedged $ 24.23



$ 23.76

Market $ 26.74



$ 17.85

Average revenue per MWh $ 38.89



$ 37.25

Materials sales





Tons Recovered: (in thousands)





Ferrous 115.3



115.7

Non-ferrous 13.5



12.3

Tons Sold: (in thousands)





Ferrous 99.8



99.2

Non-ferrous 9.9



8.1

Revenue per ton:





Ferrous $ 227



$ 104

Non-ferrous $ 1,548



$ 1,123









Note: Waste volume includes solid tons only. Materials and energy volume are presented net of client revenue sharing. Steam sales are converted to MWh equivalent at an assumed average rate of 11 klbs of steam / MWh. Hedged energy sales includes the energy component of wholesale load serving. Uncontracted energy sales include sales under PPAs that are based on market prices. Note: Certain amounts may not total due to rounding.







Covanta Holding Corporation Exhibit 8 Capitalization Summary





(Face value; unaudited, in millions) June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019











Cash and cash equivalents $ 54



$ 55



$ 37













Corporate debt:









Secured $ 680



$ 691



$ 659

Unsecured 1,744



1,744



1,744

Total corporate debt $ 2,424



$ 2,435



$ 2,403

Project debt 120



123



131

Total debt $ 2,544



$ 2,558



$ 2,534













Net debt (a) $ 2,488



$ 2,499



$ 2,483













Stockholders' equity $ 254



$ 310



$ 376













Credit Ratios:









Leverage ratio (a) 5.8x

6.2x

6.1x Senior credit facility leverage ratio (b) 1.8x

2.0x

2.2x





(a) Leverage ratio is defined as net debt (total principal amount of debt outstanding on consolidated balance sheet, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds escrowed for debt principal repayment, and escrowed construction financing proceeds) divided by Adjusted EBITDA, excluding proportional Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated projects but including cash dividends from unconsolidated projects. (b) Leverage ratio as calculated for senior credit facility covenant. Effectively represents leverage at Covanta Energy, LLC and subsidiaries and ratio is pro forma for acquisitions (when applicable).

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use a number of different financial measures, both United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP, in assessing the overall performance of our business. To supplement our assessment of results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use the measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as described below, and used in the tables above, are not intended as a substitute or as an alternative to net income, cash flow provided by operating activities or diluted earnings per share as indicators of our performance or liquidity or any other measures of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

The presentations of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures which management internally use to assess and evaluate the overall performance of its business and those of possible acquisition candidates, and highlight trends in the overall business.

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide additional ways of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results provide a more complete understanding of our core business. As we define it, Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for additional items subtracted from or added to net income including the effects of impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments, adjustments to exclude significant unusual or non-recurring items that are not directly related to our operating performance plus adjustments to capital type expenses for our service fee facilities in line with our credit agreements. We adjust for these items in our Adjusted EBITDA as our management believes that these items would distort their ability to efficiently view and assess our core operating trends. As larger parts of our business are conducted through unconsolidated investments, we adjust EBITDA for our proportionate share of the entity's depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and other adjustments to exclude significant unusual or non-recurring items that are not directly related to the entity's operating performance. in order to improve comparability to the Adjusted EBITDA of our wholly owned entities. We do not have control, nor have any legal claim to the portion of our unconsolidated investees' revenues and expenses allocable to our joint venture partners. As we do not control, but do exercise significant influence, we account for these unconsolidated investments in accordance with the equity method of accounting. Net income (losses) from these investments are reflected within our consolidated statements of operations in Equity in net income from unconsolidated investments. In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, we are providing information with respect to our Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, reconciled for each such period to net income and cash flow provided by operating activities, which are believed to be the most directly comparable measures under GAAP.

Our projections of the proportional contribution of our interests in joint ventures to our Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not based on GAAP net income/loss or cash flow provided by operating activities, respectively, and are anticipated to be adjusted to exclude the effects of events or circumstances in 2021 that are not representative or indicative of our results of operations and that are not currently determinable. Due to the uncertainty of the likelihood, amount and timing of any such adjusting items, we do not have information available to provide a quantitative reconciliation of projected net income/loss to an Adjusted EBITDA projection.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities, plus changes in operating restricted funds, less expenditures for software implementation and maintenance capital expenditures, which are capital expenditures primarily to maintain our existing facilities.

We use the non-GAAP measure of Free Cash Flow as a criterion of liquidity and performance-based components of employee compensation. We use Free Cash Flow as a measure of liquidity to determine amounts we can reinvest in our core businesses, such as amounts available to make acquisitions, invest in construction of new projects, make principal payments on debt, or amounts we can return to our stockholders through dividends and/or stock repurchases.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, we are providing information with respect to our Free Cash Flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, reconciled for each such period to cash flow provided by operating activities, which we believe to be the most directly comparable measure under GAAP.

