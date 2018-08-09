Covanta Releases Updated Mobile Game Apps for Apple and Android Users

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a world leader in sustainable waste management, recently unveiled an updated version of its Covanta Games app, which includes The Crane Game and Sort n' Toss. Available in the Apple app store and on Google Play, both games received upgrades designed to enhance the user experience.

Originally launched in 2013, The Crane Game teaches users about how Energy-from-Waste facilities generate renewable energy from household trash in a fun, hands-on way. Players operate a crane to maneuver waste from a holding pit to a chute connected to the combustion chamber. Points accumulate from the amount of energy generated, greenhouse gases mitigated and metals reclaimed for recycling.

Similarly, Sort n' Toss, launched in 2014, puts users in the driver's seat as they learn about proper recycling by determining for themselves the right bins in which to discard various materials they no longer need. Points are generated or lost depending on the accuracy of the bin in which the item lands.

"Covanta was the first, and to my knowledge, only company, to tap into the mobile gaming industry as a means of educating people about the importance of proper waste disposal and that there are better things they can do with their waste than bury it in a landfill," said Jill Stueck, vice president of marketing and communications at Covanta. "Ensuring the public understands the right way to depose of waste is even more relevant today as the recycling industry encounters unprecedented global challenges to the integrity of the materials sent for processing. We hope the new enhancements to our game apps facilitate this learning in a way that is both enjoyable and educational."

The Covanta Games app is available as a free download to Apple and Android users. To learn more or to download the app, please visit iTunes or Google Play.

