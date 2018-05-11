Covanta's Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance

Founded to improve health and environment through cooperative action, the CEP is an environmental partnership among the community, federal, state, and local governments, businesses, local churches and non-profit organizations that identifies community issues affecting Chester residents and collaborates in developing solutions.

"Alex has helped Covanta to continue its exceptional record of compliance with minimal issues during his tenure as facility manager of Covanta Delaware Valley. With Covanta's support and commitment to the CEP, we have been able to improve the lives of Chester residents and reduce environmental impacts to the city," stated CEP Founder and Chairman Reverend Dr. Horace W. Strand.

Other honorees for the 2018 CEP Annual Awards include:

Robert A. Judge, Sr. Executive Director, Chester Water Authority

Executive Director, Chester Water Authority Dr. Marilyn Howarth , Director Community Outreach & Engagement Core, Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology

, Director Community Outreach & Engagement Core, Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology Robert Jondreau , Former Executive Director, Pennsylvania Resource Council

, Former Executive Director, Pennsylvania Resource Council Dr. Kathleen Hornberger , Associate Professor of Science, Director Environmental Community Outreach, Widener University

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from the Chester Environmental Partnership and congratulate the other honorees for their important work and dedication to environmental protection and community support. The diverse makeup of the honorees is testament to the CEP's mission of harnessing the power of collaboration--working together for the same cause, sitting at the same table and accomplishing great things together," said Piscitelli. "Covanta is committed to engaging with and supporting the communities in which we operate. It's rewarding when it all comes together."

As a result of Covanta's involvement and collaboration with members of the CEP over the years, the company developed a Community Outreach and Environmental Justice Policy in response to the need to ensure all communities, especially communities which are disadvantaged, have a fair and just opportunity to participate in the decision-making process in matters impacting their local environment. The policy serves as a tangible commitment by Covanta to engage fully with the communities in which it has or will have facilities, to reduce discharges and minimize emissions, and to do this in a manner which ensures meaningful involvement by those communities.

For more information, visit covanta.com/environmentaljustice.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 20 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle approximately 550,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covantas-alex-piscitelli-honored-by-the-chester-environmental-partnership-for-exceptional-record-of-compliance-300647009.html

SOURCE Covanta

Related Links

http://www.covanta.com

