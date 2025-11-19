CovarsaDx Appoints Dr. Karen Shannon as In-House Counsel to Support Continued Growth, Compliance and Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CovarsaDx®, a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in the areas of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and medical device clinical research, today announced the appointment of Karen L. Shannon, Ph.D., J.D., as in-house counsel.

Shannon brings more than two decades of experience guiding diagnostics and biopharma organizations through complex intellectual property, regulatory, and commercial landscapes. Her appointment underscores CovarsaDx's growth and its commitment to strong, proactive compliance.

Dr. Karen Shannon joins CovarsaDx as in-house counsel.

Before joining CovarsaDx, Shannon served as senior vice president and general counsel for SeeGene USA, where she established the company's first U.S. legal organization and led strategic oversight for all legal and compliance matters. She also spent more than a decade at Danaher Corp., holding leadership roles including vice president of intellectual property at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics and assistant general counsel for Danaher's global diagnostics platform.

"As CovarsaDx grows, having dedicated in-house legal expertise strengthens our ability to operate with the agility our sponsors expect," said Chermaen Lindberg, president and CEO of CovarsaDx. "Karen's experience across diagnostics, intellectual property and regulatory law will help us scale and support our integration of AI into clinical operations. Her guidance will be key as we expand how we use AI in our studies and ensure AI-enabled investigational tests are developed responsibly."

In her new role, Shannon will partner with CovarsaDx's regulatory, quality and clinical teams to support the company's growth while helping guide how new technologies and processes are adopted.

"In-house counsel plays a critical role in balancing innovation with responsibility," Shannon said. "At CovarsaDx, I'm excited to help strengthen our legal and compliance foundation while advancing the thoughtful use of AI and automation to improve how clinical studies are managed."

About CovarsaDx

CovarsaDx is a prominent clinical research organization (CRO) specializing in in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and medical devices. The company provides agile responses to patient population needs and fluctuations in regulatory requirements for rapid market pathways. Its team of regulatory, quality and clinical experts have extensive industry experience and consist of regulatory strategists, quality experts, study managers, monitors, data managers and statisticians who work together to deliver reliable clinical results, enabling clients to bring life-saving technologies to market efficiently.

Media: [email protected]

Study Inquiries: [email protected]

CovarsaDx® is a registered trademark of CovarsaDx Corporation.

SOURCE CovarsaDx