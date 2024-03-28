Cove Brands Launches to Deliver Quality Products for Consumers

The company will focus on consumer brands in beauty, wellness, and home

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Brands, a digitally-native consumer brands company, today announced its launch to incubate and manage top consumer brands across the beauty, wellness, and home industries. The company acquired Benitago, an e-commerce brand incubator and aggregator. The Cove Brands leadership team includes David Kaplowitz as CEO and Bryan Kryzda as CFO & COO.

With a focus on the beauty, wellness, and home industries, Cove Brands is nurturing in-house brands and enhancing acquired ones to deliver value to consumers. The company manages 14 brands, including top-selling skincare, essential oil, and vitamin lines.

David brings to the company a background in retail and e-commerce, with notable experience at companies including Macy's, Birchbox, and Lululemon. Bryan brings diverse experience in operations, finance, and private equity, with significant roles at Bain & Company and J.P. Morgan.

"What distinguishes our team is our core focus on business fundamentals, allowing us to make great products that are accessible to everyone," said David Kaplowitz, CEO of Cove Brands. "We are thrilled by the opportunity to do this at scale and are confident in this approach as we develop and amplify the success of real consumer brands."

"As a digitally-native consumer retail company, we are not just familiar with the online world, we're at home in it," said Bryan Kryzda, CFO and COO of Cove Brands. "This digital-first approach is pivotal to our operations and strategy, allowing us to better connect, learn from, and serve our customers across the ecosystem."

The Cove Brands team includes 50+ globally distributed employees across over 15 countries. The company's HQ is in New York, NY.

About Cove Brands

Cove Brands is a digital-native company managing top consumer brands across the beauty, wellness, and home industries. Whether nurturing in-house brands or enhancing acquired ones, Cove Brands believes in the power of simplicity for value creation: making great products accessible to everyone. For more information visit http://cove-brands.com

