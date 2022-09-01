COVE CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, A PRIVATE EQUITY REAL ESTATE SPONSOR SPECIALIZING IN DEBT FREE DSTs AND OTHER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT OFFERINGS, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CARLOS VALDIVIA AS VICE PRESIDENT OF MULTIFAMILY ACQUISITIONS

In his new role, Valdivia will focus on maximizing value for Cove Capital's investors by expanding the firm's nationwide multifamily value-add investment options

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC., a private equity real estate firm specializing in debt-free Delaware Statutory Trusts and other investment offerings, today announced it has reinforced its acquisitions team by hiring Carlos Valdivia as Vice President of multifamily acquisitions for the California-based firm.

As Vice President, Valdivia will lead Cove Capital's multifamily acquisition efforts by pursuing value-add opportunities nationwide. Specifically, Valdivia will oversee all aspects of multifamily acquisitions including identification, financial modeling, valuation analysis, asset due diligence, deal structuring, and transaction execution from pursuit to closing.

"Carlos' experience with all facets of the commercial real estate industry, his deep understanding of the capital markets, and experience in the multifamily sector will be a valuable asset to the entire Cove investment family, including clients, investors, broker/dealers, registered representatives and RIAs. We are excited to include Carlos as a member of our high-performing team, and excited to see how he will utilize his skill sets to benefit our firm," said Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital.

Valdivia brings more than two decades of experience in all aspects of commercial real estate investing, including asset management, redevelopment, leasing, finance, and valuations /appraisals.

"I feel honored to play such an important role with Cove Capital Investments, including working closely with the Executive leadership team to expand our core-plus and value-add multifamily offerings across the country. Cove Capital is not only a high-performing team, it is also a firm that puts a real focus on professionalism, integrity, and investor relationships. This is a great opportunity for me to help maximize value for our investors through the initial purchase and successful repositioning of multifamily assets as part of Cove Capital's more than 2 million square feet of 1031 eligible properties and other real estate offerings," said Valdivia.

Before joining Cove Capital, Valdivia was vice president for Tokyu Land US Corporation, a publicly traded Japanese-held real estate investment firm, where he was integral in the acquisition and management of a portfolio of $1.2 billion of multifamily, office, and student housing properties located across the country.

"As Cove Capital continues to grow our portfolio of high-quality debt-free DST assets, we see an opportunity to enhance investor return potential by acquiring value-add multifamily and retail assets and raise operating income through strategic leasing initiatives and asset improvements. Carlos brings the right balance of experience, integrity, industry relationships, and deep understanding of the commercial real estate industry," said Cove Capital and Investments Managing Member and Co-Founder, Chay Lapin.

Valdivia received both his bachelor's degree and MBA from Stanford University in economics and real estate /finance respectively.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a private equity real estate firm providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange-eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, Due Diligence, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing, and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored and co-sponsored the syndication of over 2.3 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors. The Principals of Cove Capital Investments seek to invest alongside investors in each of their offerings.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

* Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIP

