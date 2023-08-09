Cove Capital Investments Fully Subscribes Its Debt-Free Cove Parkdale Commons Opportunity 62 Delaware Statutory Trust Offering in Waco, TX

News provided by

Cove Capital Investments

09 Aug, 2023, 08:22 ET

Cove Capital announces another fully subscribed DST offering on behalf of accredited investors, broker-dealers, RIA's, and registered representatives.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a private equity real estate firm and DST sponsor company that specializes in providing accredited investors access to debt-free investment options for their 1031 exchange and direct cash investments, announced its Cove Parkdale Commons Opportunity 62 DST, a regulation D Rule 506c Delaware Statutory Trust offering, is fully subscribed. The total amount of equity raised for the offering was $21,593,348.

According to Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments, the 1031 exchange DST offering was made available to accredited 1031 exchange and direct cash investors as an all-cash/debt-free DST offering designed to potentially mitigate risk of lender foreclosure or lender cash flow sweeps. The 191,559 square-foot building is anchored by one of Hobby Lobby's retail stores and includes a strong roster of other national tenants.

"We would like to thank each of our clients who invested in this DST and all of the members of the Cove selling group including Broker/Dealers, Registered Representatives, and RIAs," said Kay.

Kay explained that the Cove Parkdale Commons Opportunity 62 DST is a value-add investment located in the primary retail node of West Waco. 

"The center is surrounded by a large concentration of national retailers including Target, Tractor Supply, Lowe's and Home Depot. In addition, Parkdale Commons showcases a balanced and compatible list of local retailers and is strategically located near Baylor University.  We felt confident our investors would be attracted to the asset's location, the quality of the tenants, and the overall business strategy set forth in the Private Placement Memorandum," said Kay.

Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments explained that the Parkdale Commons acquisition team is currently implementing a detailed business plan for the asset.

"Our strategy involves potentially adding value to the property through renewing and extending certain leases, marking current under market leases to market, implementing an extensive marketing program to fill vacant space as well as a capital improvement and property appeal enhancement program. In the end, we feel this multi-pronged value-add strategy will potentially drive the assets value," said Lapin.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a private equity real estate firm and DST sponsor company providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, Due Diligence, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored over 1.9 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

* Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This correspondence contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments

Also from this source

Cove Capital Investments Unveils New "Cove Opportunistic Income Fund 75", a Real Estate Fund Designed to Potentially Provide Investors with Monthly Income, Capital Appreciation, and Tax Efficiencies

COVE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES FORMER US NAVY COMMANDER, DOUG KAY, HAS JOINED THE LOS ANGELES-BASED REAL ESTATE FIRM AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.